Static Shock: Fans Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Involvement in DC Comics Movie

Static Shock fans got quite the shock to their system when news broke of Michael B. Jordan helping produce a movie based on the hero for DC Comics. Milestone Media has had a major day in the sun during 2020. The publisher announced a brand new title for the imprint and the implicit mention of a possible Static movie coming down the line. Well, that day is here and fans are excited about it. Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt actually wrote about the news today as Reginald Hudlin and Michael B. Jordan spoke about the ambitious project.

The Black Panther star told THR, “I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

Static Shock’s iconic television show actually celebrated it’s 20th Anniversary last month. Virgil Hawkins voice actor Phil Lamarr actually thanked Alan Burnett, Denys Cowan, and Dwyane McDuffie for their roles in bringing the teen hero to the airwaves. Many fans love that cartoons and have been hoping for a full film for a while. DC FanDome actually brought even more intrigue when Hudlin actually addressed the plans.

He began, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr added. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

