Static Shock Voice Actor Phil LaMarr Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Fans
Static Shock voice actor Phil LaMarr joined in on the celebration of the show’s 20th Anniversary today. He thanked Alan Burnett, Denys Cowan, and Dwayne McDuffie for all playing a role in getting the landmark kids series on the air. On Twitter, there’s been a pronounced outpouring of support for Static Shock. (Dwayne McDuffie’s Twitter account drew attention to the milestone. You can donate to the fund in his honor here.) Still, with DC bringing back Milestone Media, there could be a chance to see Virgil flying through the air again soon. Perhaps even in live-action. Fans have been asking for the full movie treatment for him more and more as the years have passed. Even if that comes to pass, LaMarr’s version of Virgil will always hold a special place in a lot of fans’ hearts.
Back at DC FanDome, the publisher revealed that its holding discussions about a possible Static Shock movie project.
Today is the 20th anniversary of the premiere of #StaticShock on #KidsWB! I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play this character! Only 20 more years and we'll meet Batman Beyond!! #VirgilOvidHawkins pic.twitter.com/3ufKfal1zD— Phil LaMarr (@phillamarr) September 23, 2020
Static Shock writer Reggie Hudlin explained, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”
“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr continued. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”
Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim
Static Shock was a staple of my childhood! Such a damn good show. Really hope the rumors of a mpvie/show become a reality https://t.co/8mLxjidi2m— John Wayne Strange (@john_w_strange) September 24, 2020
I loved this show, I want a live action tv show https://t.co/9mGeo7rA5o— Daniel Coolbaugh Author of Legends of Uma (@LegendsofU) September 24, 2020
I watched this whole video to here him be Virgil https://t.co/11Ay6RMeWh— Kenpachi Kannon🤺 (@Mackannon) September 24, 2020
The show was my childhood that put the shock to my system! Happy 20th Anniversary Static! https://t.co/c4pW1Md4vu— Dallas Nicholls (@10_nicholls) September 24, 2020
Static will always be one of my favorite superheroes! https://t.co/SFdGmdOuyP— Brandan Chapman (@AuthorBrandan) September 24, 2020
This is so awesome https://t.co/tac6ZteBzg— Lee Brown | #BLM (@Soah1086) September 24, 2020
From the hyperactive ups delivery guy on MadTV to playing some of my all time favorite superheroes to Samurai Jack Mr.LaMarr has been a small but memorable constant in my life thank you sir 🤘🖤 https://t.co/eyD3tRhLbX— somedipsh*t (@ezlkill) September 24, 2020
Phil LaMarr’s hairline is still going strong. What a legend. ✊🏽✊🏽 https://t.co/PmI2UfG0Pb— dJ Ghost (@blckkevin) September 24, 2020