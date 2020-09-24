Static Shock Voice Actor Phil LaMarr Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Fans

Static Shock voice actor Phil LaMarr joined in on the celebration of the show’s 20th Anniversary today. He thanked Alan Burnett, Denys Cowan, and Dwayne McDuffie for all playing a role in getting the landmark kids series on the air. On Twitter, there’s been a pronounced outpouring of support for Static Shock. (Dwayne McDuffie’s Twitter account drew attention to the milestone. You can donate to the fund in his honor here.) Still, with DC bringing back Milestone Media, there could be a chance to see Virgil flying through the air again soon. Perhaps even in live-action. Fans have been asking for the full movie treatment for him more and more as the years have passed. Even if that comes to pass, LaMarr’s version of Virgil will always hold a special place in a lot of fans’ hearts.

Back at DC FanDome, the publisher revealed that its holding discussions about a possible Static Shock movie project.

Today is the 20th anniversary of the premiere of #StaticShock on #KidsWB! I'm so grateful for the opportunity to play this character! Only 20 more years and we'll meet Batman Beyond!! #VirgilOvidHawkins pic.twitter.com/3ufKfal1zD — Phil LaMarr (@phillamarr) September 23, 2020

Static Shock writer Reggie Hudlin explained, “We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want.”

“Virgil is what I always wanted as a comic book kid growing up: Black Spider-Man. A good (comic-book) story can make you live it, feel it, and when it does, it resonates on a whole other level. It was so real world, and a textured story removed from the 1930s ‘We are exhibiting the world’,” LaMarr continued. “I felt like it was drawn by somebody who lived in a building I could go into. It touched on archetypes as a comic fan that I loved, but also touched on my life as a Black man in the real world.”

Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim