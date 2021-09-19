Stitch Crashes Disney’s Snow White in New Release

Lilo and Stitch‘s Stitch has crashed into the world of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with a special new collection for the month! Before Lilo and Stitch had officially released in theaters, the fun marketing campaign for this new film involved the cuddly space alien “crashing” into various other Disney animated films. Breaking through the fourth wall, fans got to see how characters from the various Disney films reacted to seeing such a disruptive force. Now Stitch is crashing into all of these worlds once more, but for a much more fun kind of collaboration.

Disney has been releasing an exclusive collection over the past year colliding Stitch with the Disney animated worlds once more with previous releases including the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, and now Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs! This blends Stitch’s already cute self with the poison apple and floral motifs found in one of the very first Disney animated films ever released! Check out a sample of this new Stitch Crashes Disney collaboration (now available on shopDisney) below:

This new release (now available) includes a special-edition pin, T-shirt, mug, and more. You can find out more about the newest Stitch Crashes Disney collection here. The previous Stitch Crashes Disney collaborations include Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Aladdin, and Sleeping Beauty. Future releases teased include The Jungle Book, Pocahontas, Peter Pan, and Mulan as well. So fans interesting in more of these fun crossovers might want to keep an eye out for what could be coming down in the pipeline next!

If you wanted to know a little more about the newest monthly release in this special collaboration series, Disney officially describes Stitch Crashes Disney: Snow White as such, “An All-New Stitch Crashes Disney Inspired by Snow White Will Have You Whistling While You Work! Who’s the fairest of them all? Stitch, of course! This month, Stitch is back with a Disney’s Snow White inspired look, featuring detailing including whimsical florals and a poison apple!”

What do you think of the newest edition of Stitch Crashes Disney? Which films would you want to see collaborate with the famous alien next? Let us know all of your thoughts about Stitch and everything Disney in the comments!