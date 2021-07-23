Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty in New Disney Release

✖

Even before Lilo & Stitch made its debut in theaters, the film's lovable blue alien has been crashing his way through the world of Disney films. If you remember the film's initial marketing campaign, which saw the character invading key scenes of other Disney franchises, a new limited-edition merchandise line from the House of Mouse might be right up your alley. After invading the worlds of Beauty and the Beast, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin, Stitch has found a new target — Sleeping Beauty. The limited release, which is coming soon, will feature a plush, a jumbo pin, and a MagicBand mashing up Stitch with the aesthetic of Sleeping Beauty, complete with a blue and pink color palette and a trio of candless on his head. The plush will retail for $29.99, the pin for $24.99, and the MagicBand for $39.99.

Inspired by the original Lilo & Stitch film trailers from 2002 featuring Stitch crashing classic Disney film scenes, the monthly, limited-release series of collectible premium plus puts a new spin on the adored extraterrestrial with each month's offering inspired by a different classic Disney animated film. The Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty collection will be available both on shopDisney.com and in stores and domestic Disney Parks at a later date.

(Photo: ShopDisney.com)

This mashup of Lilo & Stitch and Sleeping Beauty comes at an interesting point for the former franchise, as a live-action/CGI hybrid of Lilo and Stitch has also been long-rumored for the Disney+ streaming service, but has yet to be officially announced.

What do you think of Stitch's crashing into Disney's Sleeping Beauty? Which Disney worlds would you like to see Stitch crash into next? Which of these special crossovers has caught your eye the most so far? Let us know your thoughts about Stitch and all things Disney in the comments!

