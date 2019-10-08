The Cast of Stuber Crack Wise in Hilarious Alternate Joke Featurette

As seen in Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, comedian Kumail Nanjiani is one of the most hilarious actors working today, which he also proved earlier this year in Stuber. Dave Bautista might be more known for his physical prowess, but his performance as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earns the franchise some of its biggest laughs, with the combination of their talents in the action-comedy a perfect match. With the film now coming to home video, fans can see a number of behind-the-scenes featurettes, including the above clip in which the film’s performers try a number of alternate and hilarious takes. Watch the featurette above and grab Stuber now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 15th.

Per press release, “Get ready for the ride of your life in this high-speed buddy comedy fueled by huge laughs and nonstop action! When a mild-mannered driver named Stu (Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, Stu is thrust into a harrowing ordeal in which he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

“Loaded with gut-busting laughs and visceral action that reframes the timeless buddy-comedy genre for modern audiences, the all-star cast includes Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Natalie Morales (Abby’s), and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy). Bonus features include deleted scenes, a hilarious gag reel, audio commentary with director Michael Dowse (Goon) and Kumail Nanjiani and more!”

The film’s 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD release includes the following special features:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Joke-O-Rama

Georgia Film Works

Audio Commentary by Michael Dowse and Kumail Nanjiani

Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Sneak Peak

This might not be the only team-up between Nanjiani and Bautista that fans can enjoy, as it was revealed earlier this year that Nanjiani had joined the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, alongside Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan. Nanjiani is set to play Kingo and, while it’s unclear when fans will get to see Drax again, we won’t be surprised if the Guardians of the Galaxy cross paths with the Eternals at some point in the future.

Grab Stuber now on Digital HD and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 15th.