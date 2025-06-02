PlayStation Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get One of 2024’s Best PS5 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers across every tier — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium — have roughly 24 hours to get one of 2024’s best PlayStation 5 games for free. More specifically, on June 3, May’s free PlayStation Plus games are set to be replaced with June’s free PlayStation Plus games. Included in May’s free PS Plus games is one of last year’s very best PS5 games, hence why subscribers have less than 24 hours to add it to their library for free.

Last year, PlayStation 5 users were treated to PS5 games such as Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Tekken 8, Stellar Blade, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Animal Well, and Black Ops 6. These were some of the highlights of the year, minus one game, which happen to be the first-ever solo-developed Game of the Year nominee. That game is Balatro, which was among the titles with the most nominations at the The Game Awards, behind only Metaphor: ReFantazio, Astro Bot, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It also notably won Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game. And it has a 90 on Metacritic.

All of this is to say it is a great game, one of last year’s best, and those with any tier PlayStation Plus subscription should add it to their library before its free promotion ends and it returns back to its normal price point on the PlayStation Store.

“The poker roguelike. Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos,” reads an official description of the game on the PS Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You’re going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory.”

Those that decide to check out Balatro for free with PlayStation Plus should make note of two things. One, free access to it will only be retained with an active subscription to PS Plus. If your subscription lapses, you will lose your free access. Meanwhile, be prepared to potentially play this one for a while. The game can technically be beaten in 7 or 8 hours, but the side content requires more like 40 hours with the game. Completionists, on the other hand, will need well over 200 hours with the PS5 game.

