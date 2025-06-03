Classic Star Wars Games Available for Free for 48 Hours

A couple of classic Star Wars games are free with an Amazon Prime subscription right now, courtesy of Prime Gaming. That said, they are only free through June 4, which means come June 5, the offer will expire. Meanwhile, these specific Prime Gaming deals are PC only so those on console don’t have to worry about the window of opportunity closing because it is not open for them in the first place.

The first of the two Star Wars games is Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, a real-time strategy game made by Ensemble Studios and LucasArts, and released in 2001 via the PC. 24 years later, the classic Star Wars game has notably never come to console. The studio, Ensemble Studios, closed down in 2009, but before this they also gave the world Age of Empires, Age of Mythology, and Halo Wars.

It’s important to note that Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga is called that because it features not only 2001’s Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, but its 2002 expansion, Clone Campaigns. While both the game and its expansion had its fans, they didn’t light the world on fire commercially and the base game only earned a 75 on Metacritic, hence why it never got a sequel.

The other free Star Wars game is LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, a 2007 release from Traveller’s Tales (the studio responsible for a metric ton of LEGO games over the years) and LucasArts. The multi-platform release combines Lego Star Wars: The Video Game and its sequel, Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, into one package. Unlike Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, it sold very well and paired this with an 80 on Metacritic.

It is important to note that while an Amazon Prime subscription is needed to access these pair of free downloads, a subscription is not needed to retain the pair of free downloads. Once they are added to your library, they are free to keep, unlike PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, and Xbox Game Pass games.

