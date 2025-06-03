One of the Best Zombie Movies Ever Is Streaming Free (After Years of Being Missing)

For a long time, one of the best zombie movies of all time was absent from streaming services. There was even a time where it was hard to even rent or purchase the film online. Fortunately for horror fans out there, that movie has become a lot more accessible as of late, and the timing couldn’t be better. You see, there’s a long-awaited sequel coming out this summer, and a lot of people are going to want to catch up on the franchise before its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you have probably already guessed, we’re talking about 28 Days Later, Danny Boyle’s chilling horror masterpiece from 2002. Starring Cillian Murphy, the film puts an ultra-realistic take on the idea of zombies, following a group of survivors as they navigate a post-outbreak England. 28 Days Later was followed by 28 Weeks Later in 2007, and the franchise is finally coming back in 2025 with 28 Years Later.

Before 28 Years Later arrives, you’ll probably want to revisit the other two films, and that just got a lot easier. 28 Days Later was just added to the Pluto TV lineup, meaning that it is not only available to stream, but it’s completely free to watch.

28 Weeks Later is also free to watch online, but not on Pluto TV. The sequel is streaming on Tubi, another ad-supported service.

New Horror Movies on Pluto TV

Pluto TV added a ton of big movies at the start of June, including a wide range of options for horror fans. Below, we’ve included a list of every horror and horror-adjacent movie that joined Pluto’s streaming lineup this month.

Anaconda

Angel Heart

April Fool’s Day

Attack the Block

Crawl

The Dead Zone

Domestic Disturbance

Eve’s Bayou

Fatal Attraction

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th: Part 3

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VII: Resurrection

Hollow Man

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Memento

Mommie Dearest

Murder on the Orient Express

The Night Clerk

The Phantom

Practical Magic

Running Scared

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Sinister

Spell

The Stepford Wives

Trapped (2002)

28 Days Later

Warm Bodies

Are you going to be revisiting 28 Days Later before 28 Years Later arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments!