Controversial Disney Animated Series Ends After Only One Season

One controversial Disney animated series has come to an end after just a single season as it is not moving forward with Season 2. Disney Television Animation has been producing some big hits over the last few years, but at the same time, many of these shows are unfortunately cut short even when they start to gain traction with fans online. But in some cases, this traction can work negatively and even impact a new series long before its actual debut. That was the case for Disney’s Primos, which was mired in controversy and had to be retooled following some first footage released back in 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney’s Primos made its debut with the Disney Channel last Summer, and officially wrapped up the first season of its run earlier this Spring. With no word on a potential second season, fans have been wondering whether or not the series would be continuing. According to a new report from TV Line, however, Disney’s Primos will not be getting a Season 2 and has wrapped up its production. Which means that the first season of episodes will all fans get to see with this series.

disney television animation

What Happened With Primos?

Disney Branded Television first announced it was working with creator Natasha Kline back in 2021 on a new project inspired by the creator’s extended multicultural Mexican American family. It had been in development since, and revealed a first look at Disney’s Primos back in 2023. But this first look ended up sparking a wave of controversy as fans not only pointed to the series’ misuse of the Spanish language with character names and dialogue, but things started to heat up even more when one star behind the series tried to defend it. It was received poorly, and thus kept the negativity flowing even more ever since.

Disney’s Primos had a fairly uncontroversial premiere, however, as following its small adjustments to character names and locations, the full animated series itself didn’t seem to draw much negative attention after. Unfortunately for this animated series, it also didn’t seem to draw much acclaim either. It was a series that had a small fanbase, and that likely was the reason why the series was not picked up for a second season. More so than its early controversies, the lack of overall response and popularity is a more likely reason why the series will not continue.

Disney Television Animation

How to Watch Disney’s Primos

If you wanted to go back and check out the now complete animated series, you can find all 28 episodes of Disney’s Primos now streaming with Disney+. Primos stars Myrna Velasco as Tater, Melissa Villaseñor as Nellie, Michelle Ortiz as Bibi, Jim Conroy as Bud, Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Cheech Marin as Tater’s grandfather, Liza Koshy as Serena, Elizabeth Grullón as Lita, Jonathan Melo as Scooter, Rick Simon as Cousin Bud and Big Nacho, Cristina Vee Valenzuela as Tere and Toñita, Natasha Kline as Gordita and ChaCha, Nomi Ruiz as Tabi, Becca Q. Co as Lot Lot, Ryan Anderson Lopez as Nachito, and Sarah Tubert as Lucita.

Disney teases Primos as such, “Primos is inspired and created by EmmyⓇ Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s (Big City Greens) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. It follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.”

HT – TV Line