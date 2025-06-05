Wicked: For Good Reveals Epic First Trailer

Wicked became a cinema sensation when it hit theaters last year, and that was only Part One. To say the anticipation is high for Part Two (titled Wicked: For Good) would be a sincere understatement, as fans are not only curious to see how Elphaba and Glinda’s story concludes, but also how the film intersects with Dorothy and the story seen in The Wizard of Oz. Now we have our first hint of answers for those questions and more in the first trailer for Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good will pick up where Wicked left off, with Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba disappearing and many in the land believing she’s dead. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s Glinda is beloved by just about everyone, and the story of Elphaba’s fall is left vague by her to the townsfolk. The sequel will fill in some of the blanks and will examine Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship on a different level after the events of Part One.

Director Jon M. Chu teased a few more things about Wicked: For Good in an interview with Variety, and that’s where he revealed that Part Two is actually even more relevant than expected, simply due to current events and the state of things at the moment.

“I don’t know, but ‘Part Two,’ I will say because I’ve cut ‘Part Two‘ together, is a doozy. You’re getting the meat. I did not know the context of where we’d be in society right now. It becomes eight times more relevant than before when you’re talking about truth and consequences of making the right or wrong choices. It’s intense,” Chu said.

Another intriguing aspect of Part Two is the role of Dorothy, who is the main character in the original story and was briefly referenced in Part One. Chu wouldn’t commit to any specifics regarding Dorothy’s involvement in Part Two, but he did tease that there would be some interaction.

“In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much,” Chu said. “I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two.”

Wicked was a major success at the box office, bringing in $755 million worldwide despite big competition from Disney’s incredibly successful sequel Moana 2, and Gladiator 2 over the course of its run. Wicked: For Good could end up duplicating that impressive run or even surpassing it when it hits theaters, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st.

What did you think of the first trailer for Wicked: For Good?