New Ubisoft Game Shutting Down Permanently in 48 Hours

An Ubisoft game only released last year is shutting down, permanently, in roughly 48 hours. As you may know, Ubisoft is in a rough place. Stalwarts and consistent juggernauts such as Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed have faltered at times in the last few years. Meanwhile, its stabs at the live service market have largely been failures minus Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. And it’s just had a lot of high profile misses the last few years such as Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and even Assassin’s Creed Shadows has seemingly not lit the world on fire like Ubisoft was hoping. More notable than all of this though is XDefiant, which it released last year, only to delist in the same year. And in two days, on June 3, its servers will go offline.

This isn’t news, of course. We knew about this date as of December 3, 2024. Rather, it is a reminder. Because once the game’s servers go offline it will no longer be playable ever again. To this end, those interested — whether earnestly or morbidly — have two days to continue to enjoy it and/or check out the first-person shooter for the first time, assuming it is already in your library because it hasn’t been downloadable from a digital storefront since December 3 of last year.

XDefiant wasn’t a massive flop in the sense that nobody played it, but when you compare and contrast its player count versus how much the game cost to make and operate, it is not very surprising Ubisoft pulled the plug very quickly on a game that many suggested could be a Call of Duty killer before it was released.

There is nothing that completely rules out XDefiant returning in the future, but it is very, very unlikely, not just based on historical context but the future of Ubisoft, which needs immediate success, not a risky plan to revive a game that didn’t work the first time.

