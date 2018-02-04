Super Bowl Trailers: Everything We Could See During the Big Game

Tonight is the Super Bowl, the annual “big game” that brings the professional football season to its official close.

But the event means something else for movie fans. While many fans will watch the game to see the very expensive commercials produced by various companies, movie fans are most interested in the movie trailers that will debut during the commercial breaks.

While the Super Bowl brings football season to a close, it serves as an unofficial start to the new year’s blockbuster movie season. Studios whose marketing departments went dormant during the holiday season spin back to life with the release of the first looks at what’s coming to theaters next.

The real question now is simply which movies will show up for the big game. Several studios have bought time, but only a few movies are confirmed to appear. Here’s what could show up on television tonight.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios just released the very first trailer for Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp last week. With that in mind, it is unlikely that we’ll see anything new from the movie during the super bowl.

That said, the online release comes just in time for Disney to possibly put the trailer on television during the Super Bowl, either in full or in a shortened form.

Ant-Man and the Wasp sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for another adventure. They’ll have to deal with the fallout of Scott Lang outing the Giant-Man technology in Captain America: Civil War while also dealing with new enemies including the mysterious villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). The original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) also returns and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the original Wasp, will make her debut.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of everything every Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building to for the past 10 years.

Will we see a new trailer during the Super Bowl? Its hard to say. We know that Disney has purchased some television time during the broadcast, but not long enough for a full-length trailer.

Also, Marvel has been treating this film with even more secrecy than they usually do. The release of the first trailer was an even in an unto itself, so if they were going to show new footage, they’d announce it well ahead of time to get fans excited.

That said, a cut down version of the first trailer is a possibility.

Avengers: Infintiy War opens in theaters May 4th.

Black Panther

Black Panther is the next movie on Marvel Studios’ schedule. It is also the first major film release of the year.

The film is less than two weeks away from release, which means that the Super Bowl is Disney’s last chance to give the movie a big marketing push.

Disney already released the “final trailer” for Black Panther, so we shouldn’t expect a new one during the Super Bowl. We also know that they’ll be airing a commercial in conjunction with Lexus. That said, Disney has been releasing a string a of television spots with new snippets of footage included. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new 30 or 45-second spot debut during the Super Bowl.

Black Panther opens February 16th.

Cloverfield Station

The third movie in JJ Abrams mysterious Cloverfield universe was formerly known as God Particle but is now operating under the title Cloverfield Station.

Rumor has it that the first teaser for Cloverfield Station will debut during tonight’s super bowl.

Much about Cloverfield Station is still shrouded in mystery, but we do know that the film is directed by Julius Onah, written by Oren Uziel, and stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo.

The synopsis reads, “A team of astronauts aboard an international space station find themselves alone after a scientific experiment involving a particle accelerator makes the Earth vanish. When a space shuttle appears, the space station crew must fight for survival following their horrible discovery.”

The exact release window for Cloverfield Station remains unclear, but it is rumored to arrive in April.

The Incredibles 2

The long-awaited sequel to Disney-Pixar’s animated superhero movie is finally arriving later this year. The chances of a new trailer arriving during the super bowl are looking good.

The Incredibles 2 is expected to pick up right where the previous film left off. The Parr family has just come to terms with their roles as superheroes after defeating Syndrome. Baby Jack-Jack has come into own powers. Now a new villain emerges with a new plot for evil.

The Incredibles 2 is written and directed by Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the original, and features returning voice cast Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson and John Ratzenberger as well as new additions Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks and Isabella Rossellini.

The Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The movies will once again return to Jurassic Park in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The sequel to 2015’s revival of the Jurassic Park film series arrives this year. Considering the broad, mass audience appeal and the nostalgia drive for the film it would surprising if Fallen Kingdom didn’t put itself on people’s radar with a Super Bowl trailer.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom features a cast comprised of new and familiar faces alike. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as the lead characters from Jurassic World. Jeff Goldblum reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original Jurassic Park and its sequel. BD Wong, who returned in Jurassic World, will return again in Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the sixth and possibly final installment of the Mission: Impossible film series.

The marketing for Mission: Impossible – Fallout has already begun, with new images from the film featuring Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill being released. These are all leading up to the first trailer’s debut during the Super Bowl.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is written, directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie and stars returning cast Cruise, Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris and new cast members Cavill, Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Sian Brook.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens July 27th.

A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures reportedly has plans to debut the first trailer for the upcoming horror thriller A Quiet Place.

The film stars John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds as a family living on a farm who try to avoid a supernatural evil. Simmonds’ character is the family’s deaf daughter. The supernatural evil is attracted to sound and the so the family attempts to avoid all noise and communicates only in sign language.

A Quiet Place is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

A Quiet Place will debut at the South by Southwest film festival in March before opening in theaters on April 6th.

Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming spy-thriller is confirmed to have a trailer appearing during tonight’s Super Bowl.

Red Sparrow is based on the novel by Jason Matthews and follows a Russian intelligence operative trying to expose an American CIA mole.

Fans of Marvel Comics have notices some similarities between Lawrence’s Red Sparrow and the character Black Widow, played by ScarlettJohansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Red Sparrow is directed by Francis Lawrence. In addition ot Jennifer Lawrence, the film stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, Joely Richardson, and Jeremy Irons

Red Sparrow opens in theaters on March 2nd.

Skyscraper

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still dominating the box office with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and already his next blockbuster is ready to make its entrance.

The first trailer for Skyscraper will air during tonight’s Super Bowl.

Skyscraper is a disaster movie written and directed by Rawson M. Thurber. Johnson stars as Will Ford, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscraper buildings. Ford finds himself on the run after being framed for a crime at the same time that he’s trying to rescue his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.

In addition to Johnson, Skyscraper‘s cast includes Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan, and Noah Taylor.

Skyscraper opens in theaters on July 13th.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The long-awaited trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is on its way, but when exactly it will hit is still unclear.

Rumors suggest that something for Solo will appear during the Super Bowl. However, it may not be the actual trailer itself.

Instead, some suspect that a brief teaser will air pointing Star Wars fans to Monday morning’s Good Morning America broadcast on ABC to see the full trailer.

This would be a savvy move on Disney’s part to avoid spending money for another network’s ad space while pointing viewers toward’s its own morning show at the same time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.

A Wrinkle in Time

Another possible debut for Disney is a new trailer for family fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time.

A Wrinkle in Time is an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic fantasy novel of the same name. The story sees a young girl joined by her brother and a friend on a quest across space to save her father from imprisonment by a terrible evil. Along the way, she is guided by three astral travelers.

A Wrinkle in Time is directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine.

A Wrinkle in Time opens March 9th.