On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new Disney+ projects including a new animated movie adaptation of beloved children’s book Superfudge. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing the film. Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television’s president, announced the film during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. She also announced new unscripted shows from the Russos’ Avengers actors Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner and more upcoming content. “With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand,” Davis said (via a press release). “I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”

The Russo Brothers are producing Superfudge via their studio, AGBO. Amos Vernon and Nunio Randazzo are writing the script, based on Judy Blume’s bestselling children’s novel. Here’s the official project description from Disney:

“Based on the global, best-selling book by Judy Blume and from Joe and Anthony Russo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Superfudge centers on The Hatcher family. Twelve-year-old Peter Hatcher almost has it all — two boomer parents, a perfect though slightly odorous turtle, his very own bedroom in a cramped Manhattan apartment, a ride-or-die best friend Jimmy and eight whole weeks of summer vacation ahead of him — with just one massive problem. Farley Drexel Hatcher, his 3-year-old brother, aka Fudge. Fudge isn’t just a problem; he is a tornado, a tsunami, a superstorm, an arctic bomb of chaos and destruction. And when Fudge runs away under Peter’s watch, an epic family adventure across NYC ensues. One that ultimately brings these two together just as their world is turned upside down by the arrival of a brand-new problem — an infant baby sister — reminding us all that nothing is ever constant … except change.”

Published in 1980, Superfudge is the third novel in Blume’s Fudge series, coming after Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and Otherwise Known as Sheila The Great. A previous television sitcom adaptation of the series titled Fudge aired on ABC from 1995 until 1997.

The Russo Brothers directed four movies for Marvel Studios, helming Captain America films The Winter Soldier and Civil War before taking on the Infinity Saga’s two-part final in the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Since then, they’ve attached their names as producers to several projects and directed the film Cherry starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

