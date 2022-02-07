Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner Getting Their Own Disney+ Series

On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced new titles coming to Disney+, including unscripted shows from Brie Larson and Hawkeye . Larson is producing the docuseries Growing Up. Renner is featured in the series Rennervartions. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis announced these projects, along with several others, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand,” Davis said (via a press release). “I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”

Culture House produces Growing Up. Larson is an executive producer, along with Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg. Larson will also direct, as will Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan, and Nicole Galovski. Here’s the official description from Disney:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Growing Up is a groundbreaking hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.”

Boardwalk Pictures is producing Rennervations. Renner is an executive producer, alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello. Here’s the series description:

“Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

You can sign up for Disney+ here.