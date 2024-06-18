Superman Stars Mikaela Hoover, Skyler Gisondo, and Beck Bennett Appear Together in New Photo

Some of the Daily Planet staff that appears in Superman (2025) stepped out for a fun night of the town.

Superman (2025) movie stars Mikaela Hoover, Skyler Gisondo, and Beck Bennett have shared some photos revealing the three of them having some fun on the town while taking a break from shooting the Superman reboot film.

Hoover (The Suicide Squad), Gisondo (National Lampoon's Vacation), and Bennett (SNL) attended a wrestling match at Classic City Wrestling 706, which was a first for Hoover:

"My first time at a wrestling event kicked ass!!" the actress wrote on Instagram, "@classiccitywrestling706 I've got my singlet ready for next time".

If nothing else, the photo speaks to the level of camaraderie that's forming between the cast members of Superman (2025). Hoover, Gisondo, and Bennett are an especially fun trio to see together, as they all play members of the Daily Planet newspaper bullpen: Hoover plays lifestyle/entertainment reporter Cat Grant; Gisondo plays iconic photographer and Superman-pal Jimmy Olson, while Bennett plays Sports section writer/editor Steve Lombard.

Superman (2025) is currently shooting around Atlanta, Georgia. However, James Gunn has made it public knowledge that he's shooting Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 simultaneously, meaning the cast of Superman may have some free nights to play.

"Yes, we'll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some)," Gunn confirmed on social media.

Superman (2025) Cast Info

David Corenswet (The Politician) will be playing Superman / Clark Kent. He'll be flanked in the movie by a host of notable actors filling key roles including Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo (Vacation) as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion (Firefly) as Hal Jordan, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific. with Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica aka The Engineer. Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) will play DC villain Maxwell Lord, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) will play Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White, while Pruitt Taylor Vince (Constantine) will play Jonathan Kent and Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) will play Martha Kent.

Per DC Studios' synopsis: Superman "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman has a theatrical release date of July 11, 2025.