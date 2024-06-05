James Gunn's Superman Adds Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennett

The ensemble cast of James Gunn's Superman movie is continuing to grow. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett will appear in Superman. Bennett's filmography also includes Nimona, M.O.D.O.K., and DuckTales. Written and directed by Gunn, production on Superman is currently underway for a summer 2025 release date, and will be the first cinematic entry in Gunn and Peter Safran's new interconnected DC Universe.

Reports indicate that Bennett will play a staff member at the in-universe newspaper of The Daily Planet, where Clark Kent / Superman (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and their colleagues work. While the exact character has yet to be named, some fans have theorized that he might be portraying sports journalist Steve Lombard.

Superman's Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

The DC Universe Slate

The first chapter of DC Studios' DC Universe slate will include 2025's Superman, 2026's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as the currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. On the television side, the DC Universe will launch an animated Creature Commandos series, the sophomore season of Peacemaker, as well as future shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost. An animated Jurassic League movie and a live-action Teen Titans movie are also reported to be in the works, but neither have been officially confirmed by DC Studios.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained in January of 2023. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

(Photo: DC Studios, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.