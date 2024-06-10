Superman: James Gunn Shares Candid Cast Photo After Filming

Production is chugging along on James Gunn's new Superman movie, which will be kicking off a brand new universe of interconnected DC films and TV shows. In addition to directing the film, Gunn is spearheading the entire studio alongside Peter Safran, so he's currently wearing a lot of hats for DC. Still, that isn't stopping him from building close relationships with his cast and crew once the cameras stop rolling each week.

On Sunday, Gunn took to social media to share a photo of several members of the Superman cast and crew hanging out after a day of shooting. Superman stars Mikaela Hoover, Chris McDonald, Wendell Pierce, and Pruitt Taylor Vince are all in the photo, along with some producers and close friends. Even Guardians of the Galaxy star (and Gunn's longtime pal) Michael Rooker appears in the pic, though Gunn swears in the post that he's only stopping by the set for a visit. You can take a look at the photo below!

Who's In DC's Superman Movie?

The photo Gunn shared from production may have several of Superman's actors, but that's far from a lineup of the entire cast. Pearl's David Corenswet has been tapped to lead this new DC Universe as Superman, aka Clark Kent, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult, of Mad Max: Fury Road and X-Men: First Class fame, will playing Lex Luthor, Superman's rival.

The cast of Superman also includes Milly Alcock, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Beck Bennett, and Sean Gunn.

The New DC Studios

This Superman film is just the start of a new connected universe for DC Studios, one what will encompass film and television, live-action and animation.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.