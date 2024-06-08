Superman: Slate From James Gunn's DC Movie Has Fans Hyped

James Gunn is currently in the midst of directing his highly-anticipated Superman movie which is set to star David Corenswet in the titular role. Gunn has been sharing a lot of exciting content and teases from the movie's set, and fans are getting more and more hyped every day. Today, one DC fan took to Twitter to share a look at the slate from the movie, which was shared by a friend in Los Angeles.

"It's not an origin story," co-chairperson and co-CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran, previously explained to reporters when asked about the film. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned." You can check out the slate in the post below:

Slate from Gunn’s Superman courtesy of one of my friends out in LA (love you Kobe) pic.twitter.com/eZ7AhLP8e0 — Pat (they/them) (@filmsbypjd) June 8, 2024

Many fans have taken to the comments to react to the image. "This looks amazing," one fan wrote. "Wow, that's awesome," another added. "Wait this rocks," one commenter observed.

Who Is Starring in James Gunn's Superman?

In addition to Corenswet, Superman is set to star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard.

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Stay tuned for more updates about James Gunn's Superman.

Gunn previously confirmed Superman would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.