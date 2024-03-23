10 More Female Superheroes We Want to See in the DC Universe
Black Canary, Nubia, and more heroines who should join the DCU!
DC fans have a lot to look forward to in the new few years, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading DC Studios. The duo have unveiled a number of movies and Max-exclusive television shows that will fall under a "reset" DC Universe, and there has been a lot of speculation about how it will handle the franchise's comic canon. Already, there have been a number of exciting updates surrounding the melting pot of the new DCU, and what characters are expected to appear.
As it stands, there are a number of DC heroines confirmed or on the way — Creature Commandos will feature The Bride (Indira Varma) and Dr. Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao); Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Angela Spice / Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) will appear in Gunn's Superman movie; while Kara Zor-El / Supergirl (Milly Alcock) will lead her own Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. With projects like the Paradise Lost Max series and a reported Teen Titans movie, we can safely expect more on the horizon. Still, there are plenty of fan-favorite heroines fans would like to see join the DCU sooner than later, either because they've never made their cinematic debut, or they're overdue for a more canonical one. Keep reading for ten female characters that we want to see join the DC Universe.
Nubia
Created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck in 1973's Wonder Woman #204, Nubia has had a distinct history across the DC mythos. Originally, Nubia was set up as the long-lost twin sister of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, which was a landmark moment for the representation of Black superheroes at the time. In the years since, Nubia has been reestablished as one of the most powerful Amazons, most recently guarding Themyscira's Doom's Doorway portal from intruders. She subsequently became the Queen of the Amazons, and a significant ally and LGBTQ+ hero across the DCU.
While we don't know exactly what shape Paradise Lost will take, or what Wonder Woman-specific project might be on the horizon after that, fans have definitely wanted to see Nubia onscreen. Given her recent popularity in comics, and the narrative potential of her various connections, introducing Nubia could help set the DCU's Wonder Woman mythos apart from previous versions.prevnext
Black Canary
Created by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino, Black Canary first made her debut in 1947's Flash Comics #86, as a female costumed vigilante infiltrating the criminal underworld. Over time, fans began to learn her civilian identity of Dinah Lance, and she went on to join the Justice Society of America and eventually the Justice League of America. A second Black Canary — Dinah Laurel Lance, the daughter of the original — was later established with the ability to emit a hypersonic Canary Cry. The character later led the Birds of Prey with Barbara Gordon, also operating on the Justice League and with an array of other heroes.
Black Canary has appeared in live-action multiple times, including Smalllville, Arrow, and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In August of 2021, after Birds of Prey's release, a Black Canary solo film was in the works for Max, with Jurnee Smollett reprising her role and Lovecraft Country's Misha Green penning the script. That project's fate has remained unclear amid Gunn and Safran's reset. Still, there are plenty of places for Black Canary to factor into their DCU, whether as a solo hero or a member of the Justice League, the Birds of Prey, or the Green Arrow family.prevnext
Vixen
Created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner in 1981's Action Comics #521, Mari McCabe / Vixen is a world-renowned fashion model who moonlights as a superhero. When armed with the African Tantu Totem, Mari has the ability to access the powers of any creature from the animal kingdom.
Vixen did previously appear in The CW's Arrowverse, with Mari even leading her own animated series on CW Seed. But to an extent, live-action DC has only scratched the surface of her potential — and the DCU could help remedy that, either in a solo project or a group setting like the Justice League or the Suicide Squad.prevnext
Zatanna
Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, Zatanna Zatara first debuted in 1964's Hawkman #4, and has become a fan-favorite and powerful magic user in the DC universe. Both a stage magician and an actual magician, Zatanna has the magically ability to summon spells by speaking backwards, a power she utilized both with the Justice League Dark and the Justice League.
Zatanna was previously played by Serinda Swan across the later seasons of Smallville, and there have been efforts to give her a solo project for years, most recently with Saltburn's Emerald Fennell tapped to write the script in 2021. While a Zatanna solo movie has yet to come to fruition, the DCU could potentially be the perfect place to make that happen.prevnext
Big Barda
Created by Jack Kirby in 1971's Mister Miracle #4, Big Barda remains one of the most beloved characters of the New Gods lore. A member of Apokolips' Female Furies, Barda is known for her physical prowess and various abilities, as well as her interplay with her husband, Scott Free / Mister Miracle, and teams like the Justice League and the Birds of Prey.
Like Zatanna, Big Barda was close to appearing in the previous regime of DC projects, with Ava DuVernay heavily hinting that she would play a role in her New Gods movie. Even though the New Gods project was ultimately cancelled, Barda has remained a character who fans are excited to see onscreen in any capacity.prevnext
Power Girl
Created by Gerry Conway, Ric Estrada, and Wally Wood in 1976's All Star Comics #58, Karen Starr / Power Girl might have one of the most convoluted DC histories. While she was originally established as the Earth-2 equivalent of Supergirl, Power Girl was folded over into the main canon with Crisis on Infinite Earths, with her origin subsequently (and controversially) being modified back and forth multiple times. She currently leads her own ongoing series in DC's comics.
Despite her popularity, Power Girl has never properly made an appearance in live-action, but it doesn't feel out of the realm of possibility now that Supergirl has been cast. A live-action Power Girl would not only provide a fun foil to Kara and flesh out the larger Superman family, but she easily fits into the comedic sensibility that parts of the DCU will certainly have.prevnext
Jo Mullein
Created by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell in 2020's Far Sector #1, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein has had a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years. A former police officer, Jo's life gets turned around when she is bestowed with a Green Lantern Power ring and "one year to make a difference", which she does as the Guardian of a cyberpunk metropolis called The City Enduring. She has since been folded into the main DC canon, appearing as a member of the Future State Justice League.
Fans wanted to see Jo appear in live-action almost immediately upon her debut, both because of her unique personality and her distinct role in the Green Lantern mythos. A cameo from her in the Lanterns TV show, or in the larger DCU, would certainly be a pleasant surprise.prevnext
Amethyst
Created by Dan Mishkin, Gary Cohn, and Ernie Colón in 1983's The Legion of Superheroes #298, Amy Winston / Amethyst has remained one of DC's most distinct young adult heroes. On her thirteenth birthday, Amy learns that she is really Amaya, the Princess of a magical cosmic realm known as Gemworld. Over the years, she has gotten her own solo series or graphic novel multiple times over, exploring her connection to canon elements like the Lords of Chaos and Order and the Young Justice.
While Amethyst might not yet be a household name, her fully-realized gimmick could easily translate into something ambitious and fun onscreen. Plus, her origin story could help the DCU transcend into another new subgenre — the fairytale.prevnext
Fire & Ice
And finally, Beatriz da Costa / Fire and Tora Olafsdotter / Ice are a duo who, in all honesty, deserve to be introduced into the DCU together. Fire, a Brazillian supermodel with the ability to harness green flames, was created by E. Nelson Bridwell and Ramona Fradon in 1979's Super Friends #25. Ice, a Norwegian princess with cryokinetic powers, was created by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire in 1988's Justice League International #12. Both heroines joined the JLI in the wake of Black Canary's exit, becoming a staple of the team for decades to come. Their relationship has been a throughline ever since, with them most recently starring in their own Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville miniseries.
While Fire and Ice did appear in 1997's controversial Justice League of America TV movie, and Natalie Morales played a version of Fire on NBC's sitcom Powerless, both characters are long overdue for a proper live-action portrayal. With a few of their fellow JLI already cast for the DCU or on the way, their appearance seems like a no-brainer.
***
What female characters do you want to see in the DC Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!prev