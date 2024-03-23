10 More Female Superheroes We Want to See in the DC Universe

Nubia (Photo: DC) Created by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck in 1973's Wonder Woman #204, Nubia has had a distinct history across the DC mythos. Originally, Nubia was set up as the long-lost twin sister of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, which was a landmark moment for the representation of Black superheroes at the time. In the years since, Nubia has been reestablished as one of the most powerful Amazons, most recently guarding Themyscira's Doom's Doorway portal from intruders. She subsequently became the Queen of the Amazons, and a significant ally and LGBTQ+ hero across the DCU. While we don't know exactly what shape Paradise Lost will take, or what Wonder Woman-specific project might be on the horizon after that, fans have definitely wanted to see Nubia onscreen. Given her recent popularity in comics, and the narrative potential of her various connections, introducing Nubia could help set the DCU's Wonder Woman mythos apart from previous versions. prevnext

Vixen Created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner in 1981's Action Comics #521, Mari McCabe / Vixen is a world-renowned fashion model who moonlights as a superhero. When armed with the African Tantu Totem, Mari has the ability to access the powers of any creature from the animal kingdom. Vixen did previously appear in The CW's Arrowverse, with Mari even leading her own animated series on CW Seed. But to an extent, live-action DC has only scratched the surface of her potential — and the DCU could help remedy that, either in a solo project or a group setting like the Justice League or the Suicide Squad.

Zatanna (Photo: DC) Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, Zatanna Zatara first debuted in 1964's Hawkman #4, and has become a fan-favorite and powerful magic user in the DC universe. Both a stage magician and an actual magician, Zatanna has the magically ability to summon spells by speaking backwards, a power she utilized both with the Justice League Dark and the Justice League. Zatanna was previously played by Serinda Swan across the later seasons of Smallville, and there have been efforts to give her a solo project for years, most recently with Saltburn's Emerald Fennell tapped to write the script in 2021. While a Zatanna solo movie has yet to come to fruition, the DCU could potentially be the perfect place to make that happen.

Big Barda (Photo: DC) Created by Jack Kirby in 1971's Mister Miracle #4, Big Barda remains one of the most beloved characters of the New Gods lore. A member of Apokolips' Female Furies, Barda is known for her physical prowess and various abilities, as well as her interplay with her husband, Scott Free / Mister Miracle, and teams like the Justice League and the Birds of Prey. Like Zatanna, Big Barda was close to appearing in the previous regime of DC projects, with Ava DuVernay heavily hinting that she would play a role in her New Gods movie. Even though the New Gods project was ultimately cancelled, Barda has remained a character who fans are excited to see onscreen in any capacity.

Power Girl (Photo: DC) Created by Gerry Conway, Ric Estrada, and Wally Wood in 1976's All Star Comics #58, Karen Starr / Power Girl might have one of the most convoluted DC histories. While she was originally established as the Earth-2 equivalent of Supergirl, Power Girl was folded over into the main canon with Crisis on Infinite Earths, with her origin subsequently (and controversially) being modified back and forth multiple times. She currently leads her own ongoing series in DC's comics. Despite her popularity, Power Girl has never properly made an appearance in live-action, but it doesn't feel out of the realm of possibility now that Supergirl has been cast. A live-action Power Girl would not only provide a fun foil to Kara and flesh out the larger Superman family, but she easily fits into the comedic sensibility that parts of the DCU will certainly have.

Jo Mullein (Photo: DC) Created by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell in 2020's Far Sector #1, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein has had a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years. A former police officer, Jo's life gets turned around when she is bestowed with a Green Lantern Power ring and "one year to make a difference", which she does as the Guardian of a cyberpunk metropolis called The City Enduring. She has since been folded into the main DC canon, appearing as a member of the Future State Justice League. Fans wanted to see Jo appear in live-action almost immediately upon her debut, both because of her unique personality and her distinct role in the Green Lantern mythos. A cameo from her in the Lanterns TV show, or in the larger DCU, would certainly be a pleasant surprise.