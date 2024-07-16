Superman Star Gets Pure Praise From Twisters Director

Superman‘s David Corenswet got some lovely praise from Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung. The filmmaker stopped by the Inside Total Film podcast to talk up his disaster blockbuster. In Twisters, Corenswet is an antagonist. But, next summer James Gunn will show off the actor as the new Man of Steel. A lot is riding on that movie and Corenswet follows a popular name in that blue spandex. Even with all of that being the case, Chung thinks that his star brings a sort of purity to the role that makes a lot of sense for Clark Kent. Fans might not see it in Twisters. But, those kernels of goodness were hard for the actor to shake when he came back to the set after auditioning on Superman.

“So, David was going out for that role when we were filming. I remember, we were all really secretly rooting for him,” Chung told the podcast. “When we found out he was on a shortlist, a lot of us were saying, ‘You know, he actually would be a great Superman. He is such an imposing and big presence. Larger than life. But, there’s this genuine purity to him that I feel fits in a lot with Superman.”

Superman flies into theaters in 2025.

“I remember the when he came back from auditions in Los Angeles. He came back to set and he was still carrying himself that Superman to us,” the director added. “He’s someone who stays within the role a little bit. I’m not saying he’s method. But, he kind of takes on that aura a bit… When he came back from that audition, I remember feeling that he must have got it. It was this weird sense I had that he just looked the part and felt the part. I feel James Gunn really lucked out finding this guy because he’s going to kill it.”

Superman Sees David Corenswet Become The Man Of Steel

David Corenswet is the new Man of Steel.

If you are a little impatient for a larger reveal of Superman, social media has been buzzing about James Gunn’s big DC movie for weeks now. The Cleveland Plain Dealer has had images of Corenswet in a bright blue costume take me to the skies and helping the people of Metropolis. The director has largely let these leaks go because they do provide a window into what they’re building for the DC universe now. For someone is busy is gone, this has been a labor of love for a couple of years now. Recently the Superman filmmaker took the social media to celebrate a year since a screen test between his two leads. Joining David Corenswet in 2025’s big summer blockbuster is Rachel Brosnahan. He knew this one was going to be good from the moment they walked through the door.

“One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois,” Gunn’s post read. “When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year. “

