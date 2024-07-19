James Gunn Already Knows Which DCU Film He’s Writing After Superman

Superman is still a few weeks from completing principal photography, but DC Studios boss James Gunn already knows what his next writing project will be. Whatever it is, Gunn isn’t saying — in part because he’s too focused on getting Superman through production to be giving much mental space to theoretical future projects. Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel Studios, was hired in 2022 to run the newly-formed DC Studios with producer Peter Safran. Superman is the first big movie he’s writing and directing, although he also penned Creature Commandos, the animated series that will come out first.

While speaking with fans on Threads last night, Gunn mentioned a few new (but vague) pieces of information, like the fact that there are “a handful of animated projects” already greenlit for DC Studios. Asked if he knew what his next movie was, he said he did.

“Uh huh,” Gunn posted. “But it’s just a distant corner of my brain as I’m focused on what we’re shooting.”

That’s mostly interesting in that it suggests the next thing he’s writing is not something that has been greenlit, and possibly not a direct continuation of the Superman story. Of course, that’s making a lot of assumptions and there’s always a chance Gunn will roast us on social media for it later.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Little is known about the story, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world’s protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer‘s John Papsidera.