The Suicide Squad Producer Teases James Gunn's Soundtrack

✖

In less than a month, audiences are going to be treated to The Suicide Squad, and they're eager to see what James Gunn's take on DC Comics canon will be like. One of the hallmarks of Gunn's work has been a specific attention to musical detail, with both the soundtracks and scores of his Guardians of the Galaxy films resonating with fans. During a 2019 visit to the film's set, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran confirmed that Gunn crafted the film around his soundtrack, and that it remained constant across the film's drafts. Safran also teased composer John Murphy's score for the film.

"Always," Safran revealed. "He writes the songs into the script and it hasn't changed since that first draft. So yeah, we definitely operate to a soundtrack. We have a fantastic composer on this, John Murphy, who's extraordinary, and he's been giving us some stuff, already, that we've been shooting to."

At the moment, we don't yet know the full extent of Gunn's music for The Suicide Squad, outside of a remix of the Steely Dan song "Dirty Work" playing over the first trailer. There also is the new original song "Rain" from grandson and Jesse Reyez which played over the second trailer, which Gunn had previously dubbed a "pop classic."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.