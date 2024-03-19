Superman: James Gunn Explains Why the Full Costume Hasn't Been Revealed

James Gunn's Superman reboot is currently filming around the globe, ahead of its highly-anticipated debut in the summer of 2025. The film, which will be the first cinematic venture in Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, has already been at the center of some major discussions thus far. A lot of them stemmed from an early look that Gunn shared at the Superman emblem that will be worn by David Corenswet's Clark Kent / Superman, which was posted on social media on Leap Day earlier this year. Fans are definitely curious to see what Superman's next movie costume looks like beyond the emblem — but apparently, that might not be happening right away.

In a recent exchange on Threads, Gunn was asked why the full Superman costume has not been publicly revealed. Gunn's answer ultimately had to do with Superman's release date, as "the movie doesn't come out for over a year."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.