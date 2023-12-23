Superman: Legacy's Nicholas Hoult Stars in New Rolling Stones Music Video

The Rolling Stones' latest music video has been brought to life, with the help of a fan-favorite genre actor. On Friday, the legendary music group released their music video for "Mess It Up," which stars Mad Max: Fury Road and now Superman: Legacy star Nicholas Hoult. The video takes a Forrest Gump-like approach to Hoult's character, showing him walking long distances and getting into an increasingly complicated scenario.

This is the latest of The Rolling Stones' music videos to feature a star of superhero movies, after they partnered with Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney on the video for their song "Angry."

Who Will Nicholas Hoult Play in Superman: Legacy?

Hoult is now confirmed to be portraying Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn's highly-anticipated new DC blockbuster that is set to premiere in 2025. As Gunn announced via social media earlier this month, he and Hoult have already been breaking down what this new cinematic version of Lex will entail.

"Yes, finally I can answer, @nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn't be happier," Gunn wrote on social media. "We went out to dinner last night to celebrate and discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you've seen before and will never forget. "But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn't you tell us it was true?" Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn't final until a couple days ago and I don't want to tell you all something that isn't certain. Anyway, here's to Lex (and Nicholas!), one of my very favorite characters in the DCU. 🙌🧬🔬⚗️"

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

What do you think of Nicholas Hoult starring in The Rolling Stones' new video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!