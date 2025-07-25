Superman’s Easter Egg-Filled Hall of Justice Mural Is Finally Released Online

James Gunn’s Superman didn’t just reintroduce the Man of Steel to the world; it introduced a whole new DC Universe to moviegoers. As such, Superman was chock-full of DC Easter eggs, with references that both hint at what the future of the franchise is going to look like, as well as other fun nods that only diehard fans would appreciate. One of the biggest Easter eggs that Superman drops on fans is wall-wrapping mural that is painted inside of the Hall of Justice, which serves as the Justice Gang’s headquarters.

In all honesty, the mural felt less like an Easter egg and more like a deliberate act of trolling. Gunn kept the camera moving and the shots changing just fast enough to prevent the eye from fully discerning which iconic DC characters are part of the DCU’s history. Now Gunn is taking the ruse a step further by releasing the entire Justice Hall mural online – without fully confirming who’s who in the picture. That’s where DC fans and the internet come in.

Which DCU Characters Are In Superman’s Justice Hall Mural?

You asked for it, you got it. Here’s the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in #Superman. pic.twitter.com/GUALUPFsR0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2025

Here are the characters that we (and other fans on social media) have been able to identify. Please do take all of this with a grain of salt until it is confirmed by James Gunn and DC Studios. As Gunn released the mural in two halves, we’ve split up the characters by each half and identified them (L-R).

Sister Symmetry Silent Knight Exoristos Black Pirate Miss Liberty Whip Whirldwind Super-Chief El Diablo Hugo Danner The Ghost of Flanders Sandman Amazing Man Zatarra

Liberty Belle Bulletman Max Mercury Bulletgirl TNT Dyna-Mite Phantom Lady Atomic Knight Freedom Beast Wildcat Vibe Gunfire Maxwell Lord

What Is the Justice Hall Mural About?

As has been explained, the mural inside the Justice Hall is meant to serve as a visual ode to the history of metahumans in the DCU. The opening scroll of Superman establishes that metahumans first appeared on Earth 300 years before the events of the movie; the Creature Commandos animated series certainly made it clear that some characters of Task Force M have been operating for decades (G.I. Robot), if not centuries (Frakenstein, The Bride). That’s already a wide-open sandbox for the DCU to play in, and this mural makes it clear that there are plenty of characters we could learn more about along the way.

