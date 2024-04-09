Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story to Get Theatrical Release

Christopher Reeve's portrayal of Superman has become a touchstone in our popular culture, with the actor playing the Man of Steel across a number of movies in the 1970s and 1980s. Reeve's career both on and off the screen, including his advocacy for the disabled community, helped him become an icon, all of which are set to be chronicled in the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Earlier this year, it was announced that the documentary has been acquired by Warner Bros. Pictures — and now, it has gotten a major update.

On Tuesday, during Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at CinemaCon 2024, it was confirmed that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has secured a theatrical release. While exact release details are currently unknown, the film's theatrical debut is expected to be at some point in the fall of 2024.

What Is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story About?

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story chronicles the life of actor Christopher Reeve after a horseback riding accident leaves him permanently paralyzed from the neck down. Using intimate footage of Reeve and his family, directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui paint a picture of a real-life hero known for his iconic role as Superman. To people who knew him and spent time with him, he was so much more than that. He was a champion for the disabled community, and directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui made it their mission to make that a focal point of the film, highlighting not just Reeve's legacy but that of his children, who work to carry out his mission through The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

"Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve's family and the filmmakers behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over," a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. "WBD's DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honor one of our company's most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher's rich life and career."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the acquisition in a social media post earlier this year, revealing that he and co-CEO Peter Safran personally helped the film find its home.

"I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago," Gunn's post reads. "It emotionally floored me. Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I'm grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It's a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve's work but for everyone."

