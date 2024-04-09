Superman: Nathan Fillion Vandalizes DC Set With James Gunn-Themed Stickers

Production is now underway on James Gunn's Superman, which is set to usher in a new era for DC movies onscreen. While a lot of the specifics surrounding Superman have remained a mystery, Gunn has been sharing a number of fun behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media — including a pretty meta one. On Monday, Gunn shared that Nathan Fillion, who is playing Guy Gardner / Green Lantern in Superman, has been sharing "What Would James Gunn Do?" stickers throughout the film's set.

"So @nathanfillion brought a bunch of stickers he's put all over the Superman set today (including @stefceretti's computer)," Gunn's post reads.

Who Is DC's Guy Gardner?

Created by John Broome and Gil Kane in 1968's Green Lantern #59, Guy is a blue-collar man who accidentally becomes a backup Green Lantern to Hal Jordan. He has gone on to have a unique DC tenure, both as a Lantern, a member of the Justice League International, and as the alien Warrior.

Guy Gardner has previously been portrayed in live-action by Matthew Settle in the ill-fated Justice League of America TV movie of 1997. Finn Wittrock was set to portray the character in Max's Green Lantern series, before it was scrapped and retooled into the current DCU Lanterns series.

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What do you think of the latest behind-the-scenes look at Superman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.