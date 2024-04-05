Superman: James Gunn Reveals How Much of Movie Has Been Filmed

Superman director James Gunn remains active on social media despite being in the middle of filming the first DCU movie. "Middle" of filming also might be generous as the director took to Threads to reveal the precise percentage that they've filmed of the new movie. Though the filmmaker first debunked a major rumor about the upcoming movie, Gunn responded to a fan that noted how eager they were to see an actual photo of his version of Superman. Gunn replied, "And I'm almost ready to show it to you (even though we're probably only 18% or so through it).

Gunn's initial post about the new Superman movie was one where he addressed a new rumor making its way around the internet. Fans had become convinced from unverified reports that Superman's main villain wouldn't be Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor but rather Ultraman, the alternate and evil version of Superman. The director was quick to dash that and note fans shouldn't believe every rumor they see online.

"The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor," Gunn wrote. "I don't know where all the stuff is coming from that it's something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it's difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I'm giving it attention. So, I'll say again, don't believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?)."

It's worth noting that in the press surrounding 2025's Superman another character has been teased as a villain, María Gabriela de Faría's Angela Spica aka The Engineer. In the pages of DC Comics, The Engineer is a member of the antihero group The Authority, which despite veering from the optimism of Superman himself, aren't really villains. It's possible that Superman will frame The Engineer as a secondary antagonist that Superman is able to turn to the side of good, and likely set up the previously announced movie based on The Authority.

David Corenswet (The Politician) will lead the cast of Superman: Legacy, playing Superman / Clark Kent. He'll be flanked in the movie by a host of notable actors filling key roles including Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo (Vacation) as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion (Firefly) as Hal Jordan, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific. with Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica aka The Engineer.

Superman: Legacy will be the first movie in the new DCU and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025, premiering just nine days after the next Jurassic World movie and two weeks before Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.