Sweet Paprika Animated Project Announced From Mirka Andolfo

In recent years, Mirka Andolfo has become one of the most buzzed-about artists working in comics right now, with a unique style that translates to both original titles like Unnatural and Mercy, and established IP like Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. Now, it looks like Andolfo and her unique visual style are headed into another medium -- animation. On Tuesday, it was announced that Andolfo will be partnering with the Italian media company Aranica Studio and CEO David G.G. Caci to develop Sweet Paprika. The project stems from a series of drawings that Andolfo previously posted on social media, which have already courted commissions and even cosplays.

(Photo: Mirka Andolfo)

Described as an "urban fairy tale for adults" in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Sex and the City, Sweet Paprika takes place in a world similar to ours, but inhabited by characters with the appearance of angels and devils. Protagonist Paprika is a New Yorker of Italian origin, working endless hours as a Chief Creative Officer at a publisher in the center of the thriving metropolis. Far from a traditional princess, Paprika’s job and career drive consume her, forcing her to neglect her personal needs, as well as her relationships with friends and family. Enter Dill—a naïve and suave delivery boy whose “angelic” attitude grates against Paprika’s no-nonsense practicality. This odd-couple prince and princess embark on an unexpected courtship that both tests their temperaments, as well as embraces the themes of female empowerment and sexual empowerment.

It is unclear at this point if Sweet Paprika will be a television series, an animated film, or released in some other format entirely. Gabriele Pennacchioli, who received a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as Supervising Director on Netflix's Love Death + Robots, will serve as Executive Producer. Pennacchioli has 25 years of experience in animated features, working on such films as Shark Tale, Shrek the Third, Kung Fu Panda, and How To Train Your Dragon, among others. Tommaso Triolo, of the Italian comedy troupe The Jackal, will write the script for Sweet Paprika based on Andolfo’s story.

“I’m feverishly excited to both tell the hilarious, amorous story of Sweet Paprika, as well as see Paprika and Dill come to life (and flirt) through animation,” Andolfo said in a statement. "The production team has helped ignite what was once a dream into a vibrant and massive project. I’m still devoted to creating monthly comics, but the idea of starting a new adventure in another medium is exciting, and working alongside professionals like Gabriele and Tommaso is more than I could ever hope for!"

“When I was contacted with the proposal to work on Sweet Paprika, it was love at first sight,” Pennacchioli echoed. “It’s a lively and inspiring project, with a dynamism suited to the magic of animation. Mirka’s imagination offers a wide and multifaceted world, with a breath of global creativity and Italian romanticism.”

