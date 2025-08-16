7 Best Fights in Gundam Wing

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing has turned 30 this year, and Bandai Namco is going all out with this important milestone. The show was the Gundam anime that finally popularized the brand in the West, leading to Gunpla being sold in the United States and a generation of girls fawning over anime teen boys with self-destructive issues. Bandai has been pushing Gundam Wing throughout 2025, including partnerships with video games and KFC. Bandai even had an all-out panel at San Diego Comic-Con where the company shared a new animated short that potentially hints at a follow-up to the iconic anime.

To continue this celebration, we have constructed a list of the best fights from the show. The fights were a hallmark of Gundam Wing, delivering intricate fight choreography that wasn’t common on American airwaves at the time. There’s just something about seeing a giant with a scythe mowing down tanks and smaller robots that drew in audiences. While the fights and animation are a little outdated, they are still iconic and worth remembering.

7) Gundam Deathscythe Hell vs. Mercurius & Vayeate

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The Mercurius and Vayeate are kind of the forgotten mobile suits of Gundam Wing. Whereas most fans remember the iconic Fab Five, Mercurius and Vayeate don’t receive nearly as much attention. Nonetheless, they are fun little mechas with some cool fights. Duo’s complete annihilation of the Mercurius and Vayeate towards the end of the show was a clear one-sided fight. However, it was one of the few instances where the Gundam Deathscythe Hell fought against opponents that weren’t canon fodder. The Deathscythe Hell versus Mercurius and Vayeate fight is a brief yet enjoyable fight that leads to the climax.

6) Mercurius & Vayeate vs. Wing Gundam Zero

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The Gundam Wing plot gets particularly confusing when the main five protagonists leave Earth and return to the space colonies. Heero and Trowa infiltrate OZ and pilot the Mercurius and Vayeate. It’s hard to grasp what Heero’s and Trowa’s long-term plans were. Nonetheless, it led to a cool battle with the rampaging Wing Gundam Zero, piloted by a mentally unstable Quatre. It was the first time Wing Gundam Zero was shown in combat, showcasing its indestructibility. The Wing Gundam Zero would become the show’s most iconic mobile suit, yet it was initially introduced as a machine of pure destruction.

5) Wing Gundam vs. Tallgeese

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Heero and Zechs were Gundam Wing‘s version of Amuro and Char Aznable from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. In Gundam Wing, the five lead Gundam pilots were essentially unstoppable until Zechs got his hands on the Tallgeese. The Tallgeese put him on equal footing with the Wing Gundam. After the Wing Gundam self-destructed, Zechs had the mecha fixed so that he could have a proper duel with Heero. It’s the rematch duel between the two after the Wing Gundam is rebuilt that is the most remembered combat with the Tallgeese.

4) Chang Wufei vs. Treize Khushrenada

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Not all the best fights in Gundam Wing were from the mobile suits. Chang Wufei’s sword duel with Treize Khushrenada is one of the early highlights of the anime, establishing a connection between the two characters that would pay off at the climax. It’s a very short sword duel, but it stands out because of how unorthodox it is. Even in other Gundam shows, non-mecha battles are uncommon. Although the rematch between the two characters in their mobile suits is more substantial, it has a much less satisfying finish. The short sword duel between Wufei and Treize earns a spot on our list for just how different it is from the rest of the franchise.

3) Wing Gundam Zero vs. Altron

Image Courtesy of Sunrise/Bandai Namco Filmworks

Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz is a far superior project than the mainline anime show, featuring stronger writing and more compelling character motivations. One of the most shocking things about Endless Waltz is that the climactic duel in the film is between two of the main five pilots, Heero and Chang. While Chang has always been an unlikable character, his motivation is surprisingly layered. He is fighting against the Earth for abandoning the soldiers who were left behind after the war with White Fang.

Chang fights in his Gundam Altron, whereas Heero fights in the iconic Wing Gundam Zero. Oddly enough, this fight is the only time the Wing Gundam Zero battles in a one-on-one duel. The Wing Gundam and Altron fight in a standstill until Heero surrenders and allows himself to fall in the middle of the ocean. The choreography in the fight is some of the strongest in the series, displaying quick motion and impeccable timing. It may not be the epic final duel fans would expect with the main Gundam, yet there is enough emotional depth to make the scene compelling.

2) Versus the Serpent Army

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

The final stand between the protagonists and the Serpent Army in Endless Waltz is one of the defining moments of the Gundam franchise. Even Zechs in the Tallgeese III and Lucrezia Noin in the Tauros joined in to fight off the Serpents. For the first time in the Gundam franchise, the protagonists were presented as actual heroes. The final battle featured breathtaking animation and stunning choreography. Each Gundam has a moment to shine, and when all hope seemed lost, the Wing Gundam Zero appears overhead to deliver a devastating twin blaster blow to the enemies. The Endless Waltz climax is one of the most exhilarating moments in the entire Gundam franchise, and makes the movie worth watching for that alone.

1) Wing Gundam Zero vs. Epyon

Bandai Namco

Zechs’ motivations at the end of the Gundam Wing are as clear as a slushie, and White Fang’s plan is so over-the-top evil it’s hard to find any nuance to the conflict. Nevertheless, the final climactic duel between Heero in the Wing Gundam Zero and Zechs in the Epyon ranks as some of the most exciting action in the entire Gundam franchise. The animation is on point, with the robots’ movements being precise and clean. It’s a good back-and-forth between the two, with neither coming out on top until Heero successfully dismembers one of Epyon’s arms. It’s a quick-paced fight scene that exemplifies Gundam Wing‘s animation at its best. There has never been a final duel as awesome in the Gundam franchise as the Wing Gundam Zero versus Epyon fight.