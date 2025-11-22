Gundam’s Live-Action Movie Has Found Its Star (And They’re a Major DC Hero)

Mobile Suit Gundam is now in the works on a new live-action feature film, and they have found their star (who is also a former DC Universe hero) according to a new report. We’ve seen an increase in the number of major anime franchises taking over the big screen in recent years, and as a result we’ve seen even more live-action adaptations in the works. There are many live-action anime films and shows currently in various stages of development, but one of the most curious is a new iteration of the long running Gundam franchise that is a joint production with Japan.

Bandai Namco Filmworks America and Sunrise are teaming up with Legendary Pictures for a new live-action take on Mobile Suit Gundam, and the film has been in active production and development for the last few years. Reports have started to pop up about the new leads for the film, and The Hollywood Reporter is now revealing that Noah Centineo (Black Adam, Street Fighter) is currently in talks to join the film as well. Though details about his potential role are unclear.

Gundam Live-Action Movie Recruits DC and Street Fighter Star

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Centineo is currently in talks for a potential deal to star in the film alongside previously reported Sydney Sweeney. Details for either of their roles have unfortunately yet to be revealed, and there are still many questions surrounding the new movie’s production including potential story, setting and more. Mobile Suit Gundam is a franchise that spans over 50 years of anime releases with multiple stories and characters throughout the decades, so there’s a potential to see all kinds of different ideas for this new live-action adaptation.

There’s also the chance that this new live-action Mobile Suit Gundam opts to take its own route entirely. Gundam is such a vast franchise that there’s space for all kinds of stories, and that includes an entirely different interpretation if necessary for this new film. Jim Mickle, showrunner behind Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, provided the script, and will also be directing the live-action Gundam film. Mickle will be producing together with partner Linda Moran through their production company, Nightshade. It’s also a joint production between Bandai Namco Filmworks America and Legendary Pictures, so fans of the original Gundam anime shouldn’t be too concerned.

Will Live-Action Gundam Work as a Movie?

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks America / Sunrise / Legendary Pictures

Out of all of the new live-action anime and manga adaptations now in development, Gundam seems like the most fitting for a live-action entry. It seems like such a layup considering that it’s largely a story about war between different territories with Gundam mechs serving as the biggest weapons of each side. That seems like it would be an easier story to interpret for a worldwide audience through a new live-action entry, and that’s especially true if it nails those Gundam mechs in motion.

That’s going to be the most expensive aspect of the new project, but it’s the most important. If the titular Gundam don’t look good in a live-action Gundam feature film, it’s really not going to have any real chance in theaters. If it’s treated like the truly blockbuster franchise it can be when it finally hits, we could be looking at a winner here. But that being said, it’s still got quite a lot of development to work through before that happens.

