Sylvester Stallone Reveals Rambo’s Man Cave In ‘Rambo 5’

Sylvester Stallone is taking his famed character John Rambo for one last adventure in Rambo 5: Last Blood, and while he’s living a relatively peaceful life these days, this new photo shows that he’s always prepared for such an occasion.

Stallone will be reprising the role of John Rambo in Rambo 5, and recently shared a new photo showing Rambo’s man cave as he describes it. It remains to be seen if this room is hidden from prying eyes in his house, but it contains a number of old photos from his previous adventures as well as his trademark knife, which he is seen holding.

As you can see, there’s also a number of rifles and what looks like a machine gun behind him on the wall, as well as either ammo or grenades up on the top shelf. Another knife can also be seen on the wall, and you can check out his entire arsenal in the photo below.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo 5 while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. As of right now, the only other confirmed cast member is Paz Vega.

You can find the official description of Rambo 5: Last Blood below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

The last entry in the franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul. We’ll likely see a similar budget for this latest entry, and as long as it stays in that vicinity it should do quite well. This is expected to be the last film in the franchise, especially with a name like Last Blood, but with Rambo, you can never truly close the door completely.

Stallone has plenty of other projects to keep him busy as well. In addition to reprising his role as Rocky in Creed II (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Stallone also has another entry planned for his Escape Plan franchise titled Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. He’s also expected to return as Barney Ross in the announced Expendables 4 film, though no other details on that have been released.

Rambo 5 currently has no release date.