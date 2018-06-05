The ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ Endoarm 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition is Back

The Terminator 2: Judgment Day Endoarm 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition has had a long and frustrating road to retail. Perhaps you are one of those fans that pre-ordered this limited edition release on Amazon last year, only to have your hopes and dreams crushed when Amazon cancelled it. Well dry those tears and open up those wallets because the pre-order is back on!

You can secure one of only 6000 Terminator 2: Judgement Day Endoarm 4K UHD collector’s edition units that will be made available in the US right here for $174.99. That’s expensive, but collectors have been clamoring for this release for over a year. Odds are they will go quick (it’s already an Amazon best seller) – and once they’re gone they’re gone.

A release date hasn’t been announced, but it is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. You’ll also get any discounts that occur between now and the ship date. Here’s what’s included:

Life-sized EndoArm encased in hard acrylic dome on an uniquely number stand including James Cameron’s signature

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the theatrical film

New Blu-ray disc fully loaded with special features

Brand-new 55-minute documentary featuring James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong, and more

Deleted scenes with audio commentary

3 versions of the film

2 commentaries and more!

If the price tag for the Endoarm edition is too rich for your blood, you could always go with the standard Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray which is on sale right now for only $16.96. It’s even part of Amazon’s promotion that allows you to choose three 4K UHD titles for $49.99. You can shop the rest of the titles in that promotion right here. The description for the Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K UHD release is as follows:

“The action epic that revolutionized filmmaking forever comes out on amazing 4K Ultra HD for the first time!“

“Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the Terminator in this explosive action-adventure spectacle. Now he’s one of the good guys, sent back in time to protect John Connor, the boy destined to lead the freedom fighters of the future. Linda Hamilton reprises her role as Sarah Connor, John’s mother, a quintessential survivor who has been institutionalized for her warning of the nuclear holocaust she knows is inevitable. Together, the threesome must find a way to stop the ultimate enemy: the T-1000, the most lethal Terminator ever created. Co-written, produced, and directed by James Cameron (THE TERMINATOR, ALIENS, TITANIC), this visual tour de force is also a touching human story of survival“.

