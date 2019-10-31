Terminator: Dark Fate Director Doesn’t “Give a F***” About Early Online Response from “Misogynists” and “Trolls”

✖

Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller says he doesn't "give a f—" about misogynistic backlash inspired by "machine fighter" Grace (franchise newcomer Mackenzie Davis).

"If you're at all enlightened, she'll play like gangbusters. If you're a closet misogynist, she'll scare the f–k out of you, because she's tough and strong but very feminine," Miller told Variety when asked about "chauvinist hate speech" aimed at the female-led film.

"We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she's just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. You can see online the responses to some of the early s–t that's out there, trolls on the internet. I don't give a f–k."

Miller, who will visit Hall H with a Terminator presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, added his attraction in reviving the franchise and returning to the original continuity established by producer James Cameron was the return of The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Linda Hamilton.

"If I was a nerd, and I am, I always imagine reading about plot or story and how I would feel as a fan. I can be objective that way, like I did with Deadpool. When I read online when we announced the film, 'Terminator 6'? For f–k's sake, why don't they let it die?' I understand where those people are coming from. If it's not great, then we've had enough," Miller said.

"After Deadpool there were a lot of projects I could've chosen, but I really wanted to see Linda Hamilton come back to personally continue her story as Sarah Connor. Like James Cameron, I always find stories about women are much more interesting than men picking up guns. Jim's movies are grounded in reality and character and just happen to have time travel and robots. I'm wired the same way.

"I want to give the audience a story about Sarah and these new characters and make everything else as realistic as possible. I want to sit in the audience and believe that this s–t could happen to me. That's how I'm approaching it."

Starring Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.