Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Reveals First Look at Gabriel Luna’s Terminator Form

Skynet has returned this week, as the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Terminator relaunch, Terminator: Dark Fate, has finally arrived online. The trailer blended both the new and old chapters of the franchise, focusing plenty of attention on Linda Hamilton‘s comeback as Sarah Connor, as well as the new humanoid machines played by Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis. While Davis’ character seems to be much more human, Luna’s has some serious Terminator powers that will prove difficult to deal with.

We knew that Luna was going to be playing a Terminator in the new film, but this trailer offered the first look at the character in its most dangerous form. It also teased exactly how its powers will work in the new film.

Early in the trailer, Luna’s character shows that he can split into two separate entities. When he’s chasing down Davis and the other characters, Luna’s Terminator breaks off from his exoskeleton, leaving one part driving the truck while the other leaps onto the car in front of him.

There have been several Terminator films over the years, but Dark Fate will essentially retcon most of them. The movie takes place right after Terminator 2: Judgement Day. This means that Rise of the Machines, Salvation, and Genisys never really happened in the universe of this new film. Only the events of the first two movies will matter.

This installment is also a huge deal for fans, as well as the franchise as a whole, as it marks Linda Hamilton’s first time playing Sarah Connor since T2 in 1991. You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below!

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1st.