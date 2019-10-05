Terminator: Dark Fate Will End Sarah Connor’s Story

November will see the highly-anticipated release of Terminator: Dark Fate, which marks the fifth follow-up to the original Terminator, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie will serve as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and see the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Recently, the film’s director, Tim Miller (Deadpool), spoke to Fandango about the upcoming film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.”

“I always looked at it as examining the consequences of the choices she makes,” Miller explained. “And this movie has a time travel aspect, of course, but all of us kind of faced the same problem where you make decisions in your life that will have big consequences in the future based on the path you pick and the decisions you make, and sometimes you have to make those decisions without a complete understanding of the implications of those decisions. And it’s something, I think, that everybody can relate to, and often, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, sometimes those decisions don’t work out well. So I think that this movie was about Sarah examining the implications of those decisions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “And it’s almost like Jim [Cameron] set it up for a sequel, even though you didn’t feel like you were waiting for a sequel at the end of Terminator 2. When Sarah says, ‘I don’t know what the future holds, but for the first time I’ve faced it with hope.’ Turns out she was wrong. But it does feel like there needs to be a further explanation of it because she said, ‘I did some shit here and I don’t know what happens next.’ That’s where we come in and say, ‘Well, this is what happens next.’”

You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.