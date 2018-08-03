‘Terminator’ Sequel First Look Revealed

We just got our first look at the new Terminator, with a new image that features Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, and Linda Hamilton.

The image features all three stars ready to throw down with whatever unfortunate soul tries to challenge them. Reyes, Davis, and Hamilton, who is reprising her role as Sarah Conner, will be joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger is reportedly returning as the T-800 model Terminator, but he won’t be the only one in the world, as Gabriel Luna will be playing a new and more modern version of Skynet’s killing machines.

The new film will be directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison, and you can check out the new image in the photo below.

This will mark James Cameron’s big return to the series he created, a franchise he hasn’t been involved with since 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Since then the series has featured a sequel (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), a quasi-sequel (Terminator Salvation), and a more recent reboot in 2015’s Terminator Genisys. For the series to return to relevance Cameron is exploring some additional avenues of the franchise’s central premise.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing. Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So its ‘Smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif,” Cameron told Collider.

Leading the charge in that effort will be Miller, who previously helped bring Deadpool to big screen dominance. Hopefully, he can work the same magic for the Terminator franchise.

Terminator is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.

