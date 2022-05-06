Tessa Thompson Leaves for Thor: Love and Thunder Next Week, Reveals Quarantine Process

✖

It may have been a very long road to get to this point, but it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally getting itself back on track. In addition to the WandaVision TV series preparing for its Disney+ debut next week, several theatrical projects are now heading into production. One such movie is the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, from Thor: Ragnarok writer/director Taika Waititi. The film is on every Marvel fan's radar, and the cast is currently heading down to Australia to begin shooting in the very near future.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth are already in the country, and now Tessa Thompson is joining the party. That said, like everyone entering Australia right now, Thompson will have to go through a 14-day quarantine period before heading to work or doing anything else. On Thursday night, Thompson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the upcoming shoot.

"I leave for Australia on Monday, so in a couple of days," Thompson explained. She went on to detail for Kimmel the process for the two-week quarantine upon arriving in Australia.

"You get escorted by police to a quarantine facility and stay there for 14 days while you're monitored. And then, once you're out, it's sort of things back to somewhat normal."

Since the pandemic is largely under control in Australia and New Zealand, things around both countries have returned to some semblance of normalcy. With that in mind, Kimmel asked Thompson what she was looking forward to doing once she finished her quarantine.

"Well this is irregular, but in Australia they have these things called jaffles, they're like sandwiches without crust," said Thompson. "They feel like a Hot Pocket as a sandwich. I want to have one of those, because I remember them being delicious."

Thompson is arriving in Australia on Monday, but three of her Love and Thunder co-stars touched down this week. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan were all seen being escorted to their quarantine area, confirming that the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will be joining Thor on this new adventure.

Are you looking forward to Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments!

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.