Snapchat's Anime Filter Gives Texas Chainsaw Massacre a Big Makeover

Among the many slashers that have made the horror movie genre stick out in the past decades, Leatherface of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre was one of the earliest and most original, and now fans have taken the opportunity to transform the terrifying first appearance of the slasher using Snapchat's anime filter! Though there has never been an official Texas Chainsaw Massacre anime, which is something that is difficult for us to wrap our heads around, this is definitely the next best thing and goes a long way into showing how the Sawyer family might look with an anime makeover!

Texas Chainsaw Massacre was first released in 1974, documenting a trip by a group of teenagers who unfortunately come across a cannibalistic family that is looking to make them their next meal. With Leatherface being the "star" of the Sawyer clan, the chainsaw wielding mad man would live up to his name by taking faces from his victims and wearing them as if they were masks. While Leatherface has never had an official anime, he was given an insane makeover via the folks at Kotobukiya with a statue that re-imagined the horror slasher as an anime girl that definitely gave a new flavor to the antagonist of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series!

Twitter User Foples shared this take on some of the key scenes from Texas Chainsaw Massacre under the microscope of the Snapchat Anime Filter that shows what Tobe Hopper's film might have looked like if it were presented in a very different medium:

i used the snapchat anime filter on them and it gave me ideas pic.twitter.com/8L4nstZb1v — FOPPLE 💀 (@foples) November 10, 2020

The world of horror anime could certainly use some more entries in the future of the medium, though Adult Swim is looking to add Junji Ito's Uzumaki as their next big original production. With the master of manga horror, Junji Ito, continuing to create new and terrifying entries into the medium with each passing year, it will be exciting to see which of his stories are translated down the line and if any new manga series will be able to compete with Ito's output!

What do you think of this insane take on the world of Texas Chainsaw Massacre? What horror movie would you like to see get an anime makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror!