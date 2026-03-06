The 2 Plans for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Trailer Release Reportedly Revealed (& Fans May Not Be Happy)

Trailers have been released for many of this summer’s most anticipated movies, but Marvel fans are still waiting on the first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At one point, it was speculated a teaser trailer could be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, but that served as the launchpad for the Avengers: Doomsday marketing campaign instead, as four Doomsday previews were released over the course of a month. Of course, Brand New Day opens in theaters this July (five months before Doomsday arrives), so fans are getting a little impatient waiting for the trailer. Based on the latest update, there could still be a bit of a wait for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the X account TrailerTrack, Sony has two plans for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer release on the table. The first would be to attach it to screenings of this month’s Project Hail Mary, having it be a theatrical exclusive for a short period before officially sharing it online. The other is to wait until CinemaCon in April, where Sony will host a presentation on April 13th. The studio would show the trailer and exclusive footage to attendees before releasing the trailer to the general public after the panel.

When Will the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Release?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Both of these reported plans have their own merits. Project Hail Mary is the first true big-budget release of the year and has been generating enthusiastic buzz ahead of its release in a couple of weeks. The early box office projections are quite encouraging (estimated for around $50 million domestically in its opening weekend), meaning the Brand New Day trailer would play in front of plenty of eyeballs, raising hype and awareness for the next Marvel movie. Sony is also handling international distribution of Project Hail Mary, so the studio could use the Spider-Man trailer as a way to boost interest in seeing Project Hail Mary on the big screen.

The CinemaCon plan makes sense because Sony is kicking off the convention with its presentation on opening night. All eyes will be on Sony on April 13th as the studio showcases its upcoming film slate. Finally unveiling the long-awaited Brand New Day trailer during the panel would make a major splash and dominate the news cycle (much like how Sony used CinemaCon 2021 as the stage for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer). The one theoretical downside to this strategy is other studios will be hosting their own presentations over the course of CinemaCon week, so there’s a chance Brand New Day gets overshadowed by something else. That said, Spider-Man is a massive brand, so Sony probably isn’t too concerned about losing the spotlight.

If the trailer doesn’t come out until April, this situation will be all the more frustrating for Marvel fans. It’s already been an extended wait for the Brand New Day teaser, so the prospect of sitting tight for another month or so isn’t very appealing. People are eager to get a taste of what they can expect from Brand New Day, hoping the preview will clear up some of the rampant speculation that’s been circulating (such as the identity of Sadie Sink’s mystery character). The longer the wait for the trailer becomes, the more impatient fans will get.

Sony has been here before, however. There was a similarly long wait for the first No Way Home trailer, which didn’t arrive until four months before the film’s release date. The studio knows how to mount a successful Spider-Man marketing campaign in a truncated amount of time, so the lack of marketing materials to this point isn’t going to have any negative impact on Brand New Day‘s box office prospects. The film was already one of 2026’s most anticipated titles before we even saw Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit. It wouldn’t be surprising if the trailer arrived with Project Hail Mary, but the safer bet might be on CinemaCon. Sony can make it the centerpiece of its presentation, and the preview would still be out in time for summer movie season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!