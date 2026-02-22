Forget Jean Grey, We Know Just Which Mutant Sadie Sink Should Play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sadie Sink’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still a mystery, but we think we know what Marvel character she should play. Tons of characters have been rumored for Sadie Sink’s role, with them ranging from obscure Marvel villains to iconic superheroes. However, the best option is one that isn’t talked about all that much, even though it makes a ton of sense.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the start of a new saga for Peter Parker, with it building off the cliffhanger ending of No Way Home. Now, Peter is a masked vigilante once again, with Doctor Strange’s spell causing everyone on Earth to forget who he is. Brand New Day will be set four years after the events of No Way Home, explaining what Peter has been up to before he gets involved in a new street-level adventure.

Sadie Sink Should Play Firestar, Not Jean Grey, In Brand New Day

The online speculation mill has centered on one character when it comes to theories about who Sadie Sink will play: Jean Grey. Marvel has established that they want to give the X-Men a more prominent role in the MCU’s future, explaining their presence in Avengers: Doomsday. On top of that, rumors suggest that Brand New Day will see the mutant-hunting DODC going after Sink’s character. So, if she’s a red-haired mutant, the obvious choice for an actor as popular as Sadie Sink is Jean Grey.

However, introducing her in a Spider-Man movie is a bit strange. Jean is one of the most prominent X-Men, meaning that it would be odd to introduce her in a project completely separate from the team. Giving Jean a stronger connection to Spider-Man and The Punisher than Cyclops and Professor X in her MCU debut would be a controversial choice, as it could upset many fans of the FOX X-Men movies. So, even though many scoopers have latched onto these Jean Grey theories, she isn’t the best choice.

Instead, a better choice for Sadie Sink’s character is a different red-haired mutant: Firestar. Firestar is a superhero who was created for the TV series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, as the show couldn’t use the Human Torch. She is a former member of the X-Men who has the ability to control heat, allowing her to fly, shoot fireballs, and more. Firestar then made the jump to Marvel Comics canon in 1985’s Uncanny X-Men #193, with her being a recurring comic character ever since.

Firestar makes so much sense for the story of Brand New Day, as she is a mutant who started as a Spider-Man character. This would avoid all the oddities of using this film to introduce Jean Grey, saving her for a proper X-Men movie. Firestar could be turned into a big character thanks to Sink’s starpower, but she is overall a comparatively inconsequential character to the Marvel universe, meaning that she is the perfect choice to be introduced as a side character.

Since Wonder Man established that the DODC wants to capture powerful assets, a fire-bending mutant would be a better choice for this story as well. Jean Grey is so powerful that it is hard to imagine that she would need Spider-Man’s help to escape the DODC. However, Firestar’s explosive abilities mean that she could pose a threat, meaning that Spider-Man isn’t fully on the side of her or the DODC.

Firestar Would Be The Perfect Recurring Spider-Man Character

Now that nobody remembers Peter Parker, many of his side characters from the first MCU trilogy are gone. Brand New Day will need to build up a new gallery of supporting characters, and Firestar is the perfect one. Firestar could return as a side hero in subsequent Spider-Man movies, possibly even as a love interest, something that has happened in previous Spider-Man stories.

Introducing Jean Grey here would make Brand New Day essential viewing for any future X-Men projects. However, Firestar doesn’t have to be in X-Men movies, making her a more contained Spider-Man character. Luckily, the door would be left open for her to appear in X-Men movies if she is received well in Brand New Day, and it shouldn’t be hard to slot in a fire-bending mutant without too much backstory.

Firestar is a known name to comic fans, but she isn’t all that popular with general audiences. Thus, Brand New Day and future Spider-Man movies would be able to mold her into whatever they want without too many consequences, as they did with characters like Ned Leeds. Jean Grey comes with a set of character traits and stories that are expected, and if they aren’t there, fans will get mad. If Sadie Sink plays Firestar, however, the MCU can completely avoid this problem.