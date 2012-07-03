The Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Have Broken Up

Andrew Garfield is no longer Spider-Man, and he's no longer dating Emma Stone. According to a report from People magazine, a source confirmed that the couple actually broke up a few months ago.

The source reportedly said there was no drama around the breakup, and the two still care about each other. There had been previous reports that the couple was taking a break, but this is the first confirmation they have officially called it quits.

To comic book fans, Andrew Garfield is best known for playing Peter Parker in two Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Emma Stone is best known for playing his girlfriend Gwen Stacy in those same films. Of course, spoiler warning, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy's relationship also came to a rather abrupt end in the second movie.