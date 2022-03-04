The Batman Fanart Imagines the Film's Characters as Dark Victory Covers

Set photos from the production of The Batman have fans wondering if the film is adapting Batman: The Long Halloween, the popular story from Batman's early days written by Jeph Loeb with art by Tim Sale. One fan, artist John Black, was inspired by Tim Sale's artwork to create his own versions of The Batman movie's characters. Batman: The Long Halloween has a sequel, Batman: Dark Victory. Dark Victory's issues each have a cover by Sale that depicts the characters half-covered in shadow. Black created a series of pieces showing The Batman's characters in the same light. "Here’s to the long Halloween! Inspired by the art of @sale_tim," Black writes. You can see the image below.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman -- as with The Long Halloween -- tells a story set during the early in Batman's career as a vigilante. Batman puts his detective skills to the test investigating the mysterious new murderer called the Riddler.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Zoë Kravitz is playing Selina Kyle, the cat burglar known as Catwoman, who is sometimes romantically entangled with Batman. Paul Dano is Edward Nashton, a version of The Riddler. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, a Gotham crime boss, while Collin Farrell plays Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.