The Batman: New Look At Riddler Has Fans Flipping Out Over Drastic Design Changes

This morning started off in a big way, as a new calendar for The Batman revealed a slew of new promotional art for the anticipated film, including new shots of Batman, the Batmobile, Selina Kyle, and The Riddler. While there’s a lot to take in, you might be surprised that it’s actually The RIddler who has dominated conversation since the art hit, but it’s because of the drastic redesign the character will experience for Matt Reeves’ vision of Batman’s world and Gotham. The promo art confirmed Riddler is the person in that creepy mask covering his face and mouth, and it didn’t take long for fans to start flipping out over it.

Now, that’s not necessarily in a bad way mind you. So far fans are pretty split, though there seem to be slightly more positive reactions than negative reactions at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cover and promo art #TheBatman Movie official calendar 2022 pic.twitter.com/gAKk6u0n7D — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) May 18, 2021

The ones who are for the redesign point out how it’s inspired by the Zodiac Killer, and also love that there’s an edge and a creepiness to the character that isn’t present in some of his more iconic iterations. They also point out the mask fits into his overall theme, as the mouth covering is to represent how Gotham is being silenced and that he is exposing the truth.

The ones who are not so thrilled just don’t like that it’s so far removed from the character in the comics, as there’s pretty much no green to be found and the only question marks seem to be in the other promo art we see, not in his actual costume. Comparisons to other versions of the character quickly came into the mix, including Gotham’s, which walked a line between serious and over-the-top quite well. Others took the suit to task for looking like a bad Doctor Doom knockoff, so reactions are kind of everywhere.

You can hit the next slide to check out some of the best reactions, and you can see The Riddler in action when The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.

Frightening and Iconic

I have no issue with the Riddler’s new look in The Batman 2022. He looks frightening and iconic in his own unique way. It’s an intriguing reinterpretation of this character. We’ve had plenty of classic Riddler looks on screen now so I’m fully embracing this fresh take. pic.twitter.com/2JucwjOsef — Channel Pup (@channel_pup) May 18, 2021

Best Design in Years

So wait while I was gone people were slandering Riddler’s design in The Batman??!



Lmfao wdym it’s the best Riddler design we’ve had in years and it’s honestly so fucking creepy and cool.



Comic accuracy does not matter for these designs and this slaps idc pic.twitter.com/nG7w52S8C8 — Flo (he/him) (@FloNashton) May 19, 2021

Blow Our Minds

The Zodiac Killer vibes Riddler is giving off in Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN is the exact reason why I know he’s going to blow our minds pic.twitter.com/lO6JnolYZD — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) May 18, 2021

Exposing Corruption

One thing I really love is that the mouthpiece on this Riddler mask is like a visual representation of Gotham silencing the people from speaking out about the truth about the corruption.



Which is so fucking cool and again ties in to the idea that he’s exposing this corruption. pic.twitter.com/p0VhxM2KfM — Flo (he/him) (@FloNashton) May 19, 2021

Why Are You Mad?

Don’t get why people are mad just cause the Riddler doesn’t have the cane or Batman doesn’t have flashy and tactical gear



Reeves already said that Bruce hasn’t been Batman for a long time and characters like Selina, Riddler as well as Penguin as just starting out. pic.twitter.com/Q97lJlUZca — 🦇 Matt 🎬 ❓0❓❓ (@mattlikesfilm) May 18, 2021

Not The Worst

Can we stop acting like The Riddler design in the Batman is the worst design ever put to screen when we has these pic.twitter.com/zKJZtSJCbg — Selina (@ECNALHANID) May 19, 2021

On Second Thought

On second thought Matt Reeves’ Riddler looks fine pic.twitter.com/Pj1svZ2QMb — T’Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) May 19, 2021

Bad Doctor Doom Cosplay