The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max as of today, Monday, April 18th, 2022. If you are a full subscriber of HBO Max, the film will already be available in your content library – and heavily promoted, at that. If you don’t have HBO Max yet, you can still purchase The Batman online through VOD services – or by signing up for Hulu’s Free Trial bundle with HBO Max. The Batman will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23rd, and will be available on HBO streaming platforms (like Hulu) thereafter.

As The Batman debuts on HBO Max, the film comes to streaming having successfully earned over $750 million worldwide (including $365 million domestically) at the box office. Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson have successfully relaunched the Batman movie franchise, and Reeves already has plans for some big franchise universe expansion. Colin Farrell’s Penguin TV series spinoff is in the works, and a series set in Gotham’s Arkham Asylum has also been announced.

Here’s some of what ComicBook.com critic Kofi Outlaw had to say in his four-star review of The Batman:

The Batman took a long, winding road through its production – including a pass through the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. It bears mention, as the resulting film now arriving in theaters feels very much like a product of the world it was produced in: a stunningly fresh vision of the Batman character, world, and lore that ultimately got muddled and lost along the way, but still manages to pull together enough, by the end, to offer fans a doorway to a more promising franchise future. The Batman is the most visually-stunning Batman movie, ever. Matt Reeves and his cinematographer, Oscar-nominee Greig Fraser (Dune), have captured the iconography of Batman, his supporting cast, and Gotham City better than any filmmakers before them. What was visually sold in trailers proves true across the course of the film: every scene is wonderfully constructed and composed, both visually and sonically, thanks to the haunting score by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Robert Pattinson is, without any doubt, the best actor to wear the Batman suit on-screen and look fully confident and strong in doing so. Pattinson’s Batman has more in-costume screen time than any Batman before him, but this ultimately proves to be a double-edged sword.

You can now stream The Batman on HBO Max.