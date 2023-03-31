The Batman Part II Fan Poster Sees Clayface as Films Villain

Yesterday, it was reported that one of the most recent drafts of The Batman—Part II features Clayface as a villain but could be written out in a future draft. Fans have been wondering what that could mean and what exactly director Matt Reeves has in store for us. One fan has even created a cool fan poster that highlights Clayface. An artist on Instagram goes by the handle @Clements. Ink created a new design that imagines what The Batman—Part II poster could look like with Clayface. In the tan poster, we see Robert Pattinson's Batman looking like he's melting, which could mean Clayface is pretending to be him. In any case, this is a very interesting take on what the future could hold in The Batman universe.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

What do you think about The Batman– Part II fan poster? Do you want to see Clayface wreak havoc in Gotham? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!