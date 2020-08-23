The Batman Reveals First Look at Paul Dano's Riddler

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The Batman has revealed its first look at Paul Dano’s Riddler. Fans of Matt Reeves’ upcoming film have been waiting patiently for any and all details about the movie. Well, DC FanDome has presented so much opportunity to obsess over some new footage and the first real looks at a ton of the cast. Batman (Robert Pattinson), Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and Penguin (Colin Farrell) were all on the wish lists for fans, so they have to at least be encouraged by today. But, Dano’s casting as the Riddler has to be a spot of interest for people as the announcement came down. Reeves really seems to have a groove for these characters with some inspired choices. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see those personalities interact on screen in various pairings over time. But, the actor can’t give anything away yet.

“I can’t even legally can’t say anything about it," Dano told The Playlist. “There’s something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It’s the kind of movie that we’re just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this [coronavirus situation] out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It’s going to be really cool.”

When asked about the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on filming earlier in the interview, Dano revealed it allowed him time to go home and see his family. Unfortunately, he couldn’t have realized that filming would grind to a halt for months as the situation became more serious.

“I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn’t get to fly back [to set, because of Coronavirus], which is a really strange thing,” the actor adds. “But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we’ll get to get back to it sometime soon? I’m not sure.”

Some initial comments about the film from Reeves point to a Batman tale that we haven’t seen yet in live-action.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves explained. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

