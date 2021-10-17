The Batman’s New DC FanDome Footage Confirms Leaked Spoilers

Warning: this story contains potential spoilers for The Batman. A behind-the-scenes look at The Batman revealed at DC FanDome appears to confirm leaked details about the Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves reboot. Before debuting the new action-packed trailer previewing Pattinson’s turn donning the cape and cowl of a vengeful Dark Knight, Reeves joined Pattinson and his Catwoman co-star Zoe Kravitz in virtually presenting an exclusive featurette peeking at the making of The Batman. It reveals pages of a journal documenting an angry and brutal Bruce Wayne’s second year as a costumed crime-fighter, vengeance for a corrupt Gotham City menaced by the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Earlier this week, insider and leaker @ViewerAnon tweeted intel from a reported second Batman test screening that took place months after a rumored first screening over the summer. According to second-hand information reported by ViewerAnon, The Batman is a “nearly three-hour-long detective story” and a “full-blown noir film.”

The story begins on Halloween and takes place over a week, according to the details. This younger Batman “wears the suit for the majority of his screentime” because he has “little interest in being Bruce,” and most of Pattinson’s dialogue is voiceover reading Batman’s handwritten journal to the audience.

“When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning,” reads a page in Batman’s journal of the makeshift Bat-Signal that appears with this narrated dialogue in the second trailer first aired during DC FanDome. Revealing more of his vigilante mindset, Batman writes: “Fear is a tool. They think I’m hiding in the shadows, but I am the shadows.”

ViewerAnon describes Dano’s masked serial killer as “sort of a Jigsaw figure,” referring to the twisted mastermind behind an elaborate series of increasingly gruesome tests and puzzles in the iconic Saw horror franchise. One Riddler victim is reportedly “locked in an explosive collar and has to solve three riddles” to get the combination before the collar explodes.

The Batman received a “great response” and “multiple standing ovations” from test audiences, according to subsequent tweets from ViewerAnon. Warner Bros. brass was there to witness the reaction from an audience that ViewerAnon describes as diverse and not “a bunch of dudes in Batman t-shirts.”

The latest trailer debuted Saturday also earned a strong positive reception from virtual attendees of the DC FanDome event and those who watched the instantly viral trailer online.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4.