The Batman Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Revealed at DC FanDome

The Batman movie revealed a new behind-the-scenes at DC FanDome – in addition to the official first The Batman trailer that millions of fans have been waiting for. The Batman behind-the-scenes featurette showed director Matt Reeves and his cast (led by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman) putting together the dark puzzle of murder and mayhem that fans will see in this new vision of Gotham City. The production footage was scored to the ominous tune of composer Michael Giacchino’s new Batman theme, which first introduced the world to The Batman movie at DC FanDome 2020.

“For some reason Batman just always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century that so many people connected with on such a deep level – and for so many different reasons,” Pattinson explains in the video. “The first conversation with Matt [Reeves] I had about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything we’d seen in Batman movies before… Right from the beginning there’s a desperation to him. He’s really working out this rage. All the fights seem very personal… He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I felt we’d seen a lot of origin stories,” Reeves adds. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought ‘Well one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that ‘Year One’ does. To come right into a young Batman. Not be an origin tale but refer to his origins and shake him to his core.”

“That great thing about this world is the grey area,” Zoe Kravitz explains. “Catwoman really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them. And that’s where Batman and her really connect.”

Director Matt Reeves spoke in the interview following this behind-the-scenes footage by saying that it seems like a lifetime ago that they shot the scenes we see in the featurette – and that is definitely true. THe Batman was one of the biggest films to have its production utterly up-ended by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, resulting in one of the bigger delays for a major studio tentpole film.

That all said, The Batman trailer is the biggest thing to come out of DC FanDome, and the response from fans suggests the delays will only make the audience turn ou that much bigger.

The Batman is in theaters on March 4, 2022.