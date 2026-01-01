The Best Sci-fi Sequel of the 2020s Just Started Streaming Free on Tubi (And the Timing Couldn’t Be Better)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is always changing, and the start of the new year on Thursday brought a plethora of movies and shows to the service’s lineup. Among the horde of new additions on January 1st is a franchise prequel/sequel that breathed new life into a once-iconic sci-fi series, making it free for everyone to check out.
Thursday saw Tubi add Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey to its lineup, offering movie fans one of the two best films from the Predator franchise completely free. Prey was released on Hulu back in 2022 and immediately launched the Predator saga back into the mainstream, earning multiple new franchise entries in the process.
The timing is great with this addition because Prey has become something of a franchise launching pad for a new generation. After Prey — which was set 300 years ago and followed a Comanche woman as she squared off against an advanced alien predator — Trachtenberg went back to the well for Predator: Badlands. This story instead went to the far future of the franchise and it was just released in theaters a couple months ago.
A streaming debut for Predator: Badlands is on the horizon, along with a physical release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Prey arriving on Tubi right now gives fans a great opportunity to get reacquainted with the franchise and build even more excitement for Badlands.
New on Tubi in 2026
Prey is just one of dozens of movies added to Tubi’s lineup on January 1st, and that roster of new arrivals is stacked with hits from all different genres. All three of Denzel Washington’s Equalizer movies are now available on Tubi, along with Beverly Hills Cop, Men in Black, Jumanji, and Pulp Fiction. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s new January 1st additions below!
88 Minutes
Agent Game
All the Old Knives
All the Pretty Horses
American Outlaws
The Amityville Horror
The Ant Bully
Apache Junction
Arrival
Assassins
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
The Bad Guardian
Bandslam
Basic
Battle Royale
Be Cool
The Beach House Murders
The Beast Within
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
The Big Chill
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Biutiful
Black Bear
Black Rock
The Blackout’s Daughter
Blacklight
Blue Streak
The Brady Bunch Movie
Braven
Brightburn
Brigsby Bear
The Burial
The Cabin in the Woods
The Cable Guy
Cleaner
Cobweb
Collateral
The Commando
Community – Seasons 1 and 2
Cradle 2 the Grave
The Crazies
Danger in the Dorm
Deep Impact
Dicks: The Musical
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Driving Miss Daisy
Earth to Echo
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
Equilibrium
Erased
Evil Dead (2013)
Extract
The Fifth Element
A Fistful of Dollars
Five Easy Pieces
For a Few Dollars More
Foxcatcher
The Frozen Ground
Galaxy Quest
Geostorm
Get Shorty
Ghost
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Ghosts of Mississippi
Godzilla (1998)
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Hereditary
His Secret Marriage
Home Again
I, Frankenstein
The Ice Rink Murders
The Imitation Game
In the Cut
In the Line of Fire
The Inspection
Ishtar
It Comes at Night
Jumanji (1995)
Jupiter’s Ascending
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
A Knight’s Tale
Kung Fu Hustle
Lady in the Water
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Law Abiding Citizen
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
Love Lies Bleeding
The Lover in the Attic: A True Story
Married… With Children
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Menace II Society
Miles Ahead
Minority Report
The Missing (2003)
Mistress Hunter
Mommy Is a Murderer
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Mulholland Drive
Murder at 1600
My Doctor’s Secret Life
My Nanny Stole My Life
Native Son
One More Shot
Pain & Gain
Panama
The Peacemaker
Pearl
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The People We Hate at the Wedding
Pi
Piranha 3-D
Piranha DD
Planet 51
The Players Club
Playing for Keeps
Pollock
Pootie Tang
Prey
Problemista
Proud Mary
Pulp Fiction
Push
Raging Bull
The Report
Rain Man
Rounders
Rumor Has It
Run Lola Run
S.W.A.T.
Selena
Shampoo
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Skin
Somebody I Used to Know
Sorority Row
Soul Power
Spaceballs
Step Brothers
Stop Making Sense
Stories We Tell
Swindler Seduction
Talk to Me
Tell No One (2006)
Terror in the Woods
They Came Together
Three Amigos!
Training Day
Transporter 3
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Two Lovers
Unhinged
A Very Brady Sequel
Walking Tall
War of the Worlds
Warrior Strong
What Lies Beneath
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Nine Yards
Wicked
Woman Walks Ahead
Women Talking
The Wrong Boy Next Door
The Wrong Life Coach
X
You’ve Got Mail
Zoolander