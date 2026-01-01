The Best Sci-fi Sequel of the 2020s Just Started Streaming Free on Tubi (And the Timing Couldn’t Be Better)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is always changing, and the start of the new year on Thursday brought a plethora of movies and shows to the service’s lineup. Among the horde of new additions on January 1st is a franchise prequel/sequel that breathed new life into a once-iconic sci-fi series, making it free for everyone to check out.

Thursday saw Tubi add Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey to its lineup, offering movie fans one of the two best films from the Predator franchise completely free. Prey was released on Hulu back in 2022 and immediately launched the Predator saga back into the mainstream, earning multiple new franchise entries in the process.

The timing is great with this addition because Prey has become something of a franchise launching pad for a new generation. After Prey — which was set 300 years ago and followed a Comanche woman as she squared off against an advanced alien predator — Trachtenberg went back to the well for Predator: Badlands. This story instead went to the far future of the franchise and it was just released in theaters a couple months ago.

A streaming debut for Predator: Badlands is on the horizon, along with a physical release on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Prey arriving on Tubi right now gives fans a great opportunity to get reacquainted with the franchise and build even more excitement for Badlands.

New on Tubi in 2026

Prey is just one of dozens of movies added to Tubi’s lineup on January 1st, and that roster of new arrivals is stacked with hits from all different genres. All three of Denzel Washington’s Equalizer movies are now available on Tubi, along with Beverly Hills Cop, Men in Black, Jumanji, and Pulp Fiction. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s new January 1st additions below!

88 Minutes

Agent Game

All the Old Knives

All the Pretty Horses

American Outlaws

The Amityville Horror

The Ant Bully

Apache Junction

Arrival

Assassins

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

The Bad Guardian

Bandslam

Basic

Battle Royale

Be Cool

The Beach House Murders

The Beast Within

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

The Big Chill

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Biutiful

Black Bear

Black Rock

The Blackout’s Daughter

Blacklight

Blue Streak

The Brady Bunch Movie

Braven

Brightburn

Brigsby Bear

The Burial

The Cabin in the Woods

The Cable Guy

Cleaner

Cobweb

Collateral

The Commando

Community – Seasons 1 and 2

Cradle 2 the Grave

The Crazies

Danger in the Dorm

Deep Impact

Dicks: The Musical

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Driving Miss Daisy

Earth to Echo

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

Equilibrium

Erased

Evil Dead (2013)

Extract

The Fifth Element

A Fistful of Dollars

Five Easy Pieces

For a Few Dollars More

Foxcatcher

The Frozen Ground

Galaxy Quest

Geostorm

Get Shorty

Ghost

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Ghosts of Mississippi

Godzilla (1998)

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Hereditary

His Secret Marriage

Home Again

I, Frankenstein

The Ice Rink Murders

The Imitation Game

In the Cut

In the Line of Fire

The Inspection

Ishtar

It Comes at Night

Jumanji (1995)

Jupiter’s Ascending

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

A Knight’s Tale

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady in the Water

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

Love Lies Bleeding

The Lover in the Attic: A True Story

Married… With Children

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Menace II Society

Miles Ahead

Minority Report

The Missing (2003)

Mistress Hunter

Mommy Is a Murderer

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Mulholland Drive

Murder at 1600

My Doctor’s Secret Life

My Nanny Stole My Life

Native Son

One More Shot

Pain & Gain

Panama

The Peacemaker

Pearl

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The People We Hate at the Wedding

Pi

Piranha 3-D

Piranha DD

Planet 51

The Players Club

Playing for Keeps

Pollock

Pootie Tang

Prey

Problemista

Proud Mary

Pulp Fiction

Push

Raging Bull

The Report

Rain Man

Rounders

Rumor Has It

Run Lola Run

S.W.A.T.

Selena

Shampoo

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Skin

Somebody I Used to Know

Sorority Row

Soul Power

Spaceballs

Step Brothers

Stop Making Sense

Stories We Tell

Swindler Seduction

Talk to Me

Tell No One (2006)

Terror in the Woods

They Came Together

Three Amigos!

Training Day

Transporter 3

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Two Lovers

Unhinged

A Very Brady Sequel

Walking Tall

War of the Worlds

Warrior Strong

What Lies Beneath

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Nine Yards

Wicked

Woman Walks Ahead

Women Talking

The Wrong Boy Next Door

The Wrong Life Coach

X

You’ve Got Mail

Zoolander